The thing is, we’ve been there before, otherwise we wouldn’t have believed that the United States was a real country. Because a country where school buses have to circle each other in a figure eight must be a fiction. But no, Rockford Speedway in Illinois actually hosts Figure 8 school bus racing. It was already a brilliant motorsport, but school buses make it even more brilliant.

It’s as simple as it sounds: buses meet at the intersection twice per lap. As a racer (or racer?) you hope to avoid competitors, but certainly not spectators. Watch the video below and admit it: at an intersection on the highway, you will be glued to the TV for an hour and a half.