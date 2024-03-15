ROME – “By popular demand, new dates have been added to the summer tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the album â€œCuoreâ€ with you!”. The Roman singer-songwriter Antonello Venditti announced it via his social channels. Here, below, are the new dates of the “Night Before Exams 1984-2024, 40th Anniversary” tour:

17 July – Marostica (VI) – Marostica Summer Festival 21 July – Cervere (CN) – Amphitheater of the Soul 6 August – Cattolica (RN) – Arena della Regina

Tickets to attend these eagerly awaited concerts will be on sale on TicketOne, in the usual sales points and at the link https://lnk.to/NottePrimaDegliEsami40FB.