“Songs are not design objects and what is missing is the initial spark”, the one that then gives eternity. The catchphrases and the mainstream, made up of listens and views are not part of the musical universe of Vasco Brondi, who today comes out with the new album ‘A sign of life’: “a record on which I worked for 3 years. For me it is inevitable take the time you need.” “We have all internalized an economic and social model like that of machines, where we are expected to always be productive”, explains Brondi in a press conference, responding to those who point out the fast pace of today’s music: “I can’t do it: I follow what arrives. We work on the songs as if they were design objects, but it’s another sport that I’m not interested in and am not capable of doing. Even now I don’t decide what record to make but what record it comes from.”

“As Andrea Pazienza said – adds Brondi – we should be slaves of our art and not employers of our talent”. Ten songs, chosen among many (“I discarded at least 2-3 which sooner or later I will release”), which tell of contemporaneity, marking a change compared to the last work: “There are two ballads and others more lively, exactly the opposite compared to to the previous one. To start again you have to move away from the last thing and so I close a circle a bit.”

To accompany the listening of the album, Vasco Brondi wrote the “Piccolo manual of unpopular pop”, published with the album in limited editions of vinyl and CD: a book of adventures that revolve around writing and recordings, including travel, concerts, meetings, reflections. A real bildungsroman but of a record, a logbook that collects everything that is overflowed from the songs. The manual does not serve to explain the songs that “defend themselves very well on their own”, states the singer-songwriter who explains: “revealing the behind the scenes in a book and not on social media, where I don’t feel like doing it, seemed closer to the story that I do to my friends, which is a bit like how I see my fan base: small but strong.”

Vasco Brondi will present his new album “A sign of life” on the occasion of an in-store tour that will start from Milan where the singer-songwriter will talk with Carlotta Sanzogni at Feltrinelli Piazza Piemonte (15 March at 6.30 pm) and continue in Rome with Sandro Veronesi at Feltrinelli Via Appia Nuova (16 March at 6.00 pm), Florence with Simona Baldanzi at the Feltrinelli Piazza della Repubblica (17 March at 4.30 pm), Turin with Max Casacci at the Circolo dei Lettori (18 March at 9.00 pm), Bologna with Lodo Guenzi at the Galleria Acquaderni ( 19 March at 6.00 pm), Verona with Nicolò Vincenzi at the Feltrinelli Via IV Spade (20 March at 6.30 pm) and finally in Ferrara with Martino Gozzi at the Sala Estense (21 March at 7.00 pm).

With eight dates already sold out, Vasco Brondi will be on tour in the clubs this spring with “A sign of life”: the singer-songwriter is in fact expected on 5 April in Livorno (The Cage – sold out), on 11 April in Roncade (New Age – sold out), on 12 April in Bologna (Estragon – sold out), on 14 April in Milan (Magazzini Generali – sold out), on 16 and 17 April in Rome (Largo Venue – sold out), on 18 April in Naples (Duel Club), 19 April in Cosenza (Unical), 24 April in Senigallia (Mamamia), 26 April in Perugia (Urban), 4 May in Bologna for a second date (Estragon), 7 May in Turin (Hiroshima – sold out) and, finally, on 8 May (sold out) and 9 May in Milan (Magazzini Generali).

“I’m transforming from a bookworm to a singer on tour. Now I really want to play and this album is very suitable. I can’t wait”, says Brondi who concludes: “music has an incredible strength. Even in these times, where the general trend is to expand the music horizontally, I think of it in a vertical trajectory to go deeper than the numbers and concerts have this power”.

by Loredana Errico