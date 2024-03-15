The municipality of Utrecht is planning to shut down charging stations because the electricity has run out.

This can happen quickly, two weeks ago there was a trial balloon from network operator Stedin with a call not to charge an electric car between 16:00 and 21:00. Today in Utrecht this is becoming a reality, but not as a call.

Electricity runs out in Utrecht

Just like that. Due to the overload of the energy system of the city of Utrecht, it is now almost impossible to provide businesses with a new energy connection. The power supply has already run out, and the low-voltage ones are also almost sold out.

About 90 percent of new construction projects are at risk because Utrecht has run out of electricity. What good is a green new home that doesn’t have electricity for a heat pump and induction hob? Build, build, build?

Groen Links councilor Lot van Hooydonk noted to the city council that network congestion was a serious problem. In Utrecht, everyone started using solar panels and driving electric cars en masse because the government had to, and now the grid is full.

There is no ready-made solution. Since the energy transition was not envisaged, the steam network is not prepared for peaks in electricity supply and demand.

Destroyed by my own success

Thus, the government becomes a victim of its own success. There is a lack of power not only in Utrecht, but everywhere. We’ve all had to use a Hugo heat pump (the old-fashioned central heating boiler will soon be banned) and an electric hire car, but the charging stations will soon no longer be able to supply electricity.

Because that’s the solution the alderman is now proposing. He also read Stedin’s call in the media and has now come up with a solution: we will simply turn off the charging stations in Utrecht from 16:00 to 21:00.

Now this isn’t a big deal for residents, who can charge all night long if the grid has capacity, but Utrecht also gets a lot of visitors. Therefore they cannot charge a fee when dining on the picturesque Oude Gracht.

Reduce capacity

Charging station power is currently being reduced to conserve space on the network. As a result, it now takes longer to recharge in Utrecht in the afternoon and early evening.

The councilman still leaves open the option of keeping charging stations available in an emergency, but at a significantly higher cost. It feels familiar again: the car is like a cash cow.

PvdA and Christian Union: ban electric cars in the city

PvdA and the Christian Union make the situation in the municipal council even more colorful. They even advocate banning electric vehicles and cars powered by dinosaur juice from entering the city. At these parties it’s called thinking outside the box.

We just call it crazy. First tell everyone that you’ll have to drive an electric car because then you can still go into the city, and then say “oh no, I’m not kidding…”

Power is not only in Utrecht

There is currently a power cut in Utrecht, but the same is of course happening in other cities. Soon you will only be allowed to enter the city center without emissions, so buy an electric car or bus, but you will no longer be able to charge there because there is no electricity. Happy work everyone!

Another reason for everyone to exchange their electric car for a car with a fuel engine. Because there is no solution in sight yet. Strengthening the power grid in older city centers such as Utrecht and Amsterdam, for example, is not easy.

As a company, you would have just signed up for a tender to install 1000 charging stations in Utrecht. We think the payback period will be much longer if the municipality turns off your charging station during the busiest time of the day, but that doesn’t matter. Something about reliable government?

This article Electricity has run out in Utrecht: charging stations must be switched off. First appeared on Ruetir.