A car made of glass. Maximum transparency. Car designer Marcello Gandini stunned the world in 1967 when Lamborghini unveiled the new Marzal to Prince Rainier and his wife Princess Grace Kelly ahead of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. Ultimately, only one model was made, which featured silver upholstery on the seats and an all-glass center section and doors. According to myths of the time, owner Ferruccio Lamborghini didn’t think it was a good idea from a privacy standpoint for women’s legs to be so visible from the outside.

Lamborghini certainly hasn’t said goodbye to designer Gandini. A year earlier, he had designed the successful Miura for the then-young luxury brand, a sports car characterized by curved shapes and eyelashed headlights.

It was followed in 1973 by the Countach, a fast sports car featuring a sleek, aerodynamic and futuristic wedge shape. After Gardini experimented with vertically opening doors on the Alfa Romeo Carabo concept car in 1968, the Countach became the first car to go into production with such scissor doors. The Countach was on posters in many boys’ rooms in the 1970s and 1980s, including boys who later became car designers themselves and mentioned it with some pride in interviews.

Lamborghini

Gandini died last weekend at the age of 85 in Rivoli, near Turin. His funeral will take place this weekend in Turin, the city where he created most of his projects. Not only did he become famous for the luxury sports cars he designed, besides Lamborghini he also worked for other Italian brands such as Alfa Romeo (Carabo and Montreal), Ferrari (GT4) and Lancia (Stratos). Gardini was also behind the first version of the popular Volkswagen Polo, the second generation Renault 5 and designed the Citroën BX. All affordable cars that distinguished themselves by offering a lot of space in small spaces that were driven by many ordinary citizens.

Marcello Gandini. Photo by Richard Faulks/Camera press/HH

In fact, Gandini’s father planned a different career for his son. He himself was an orchestra conductor and wanted his son to become a pianist. But, as Marcello Gandini himself later said, his father was also at the origins of his career as a car designer, giving him, when he was 5 years old, a box of Mecano, the metal toys with which children at that time assembled cars. , airplanes and buildings.

Gandini worked briefly as an interior architect after leaving school. At the request of a friend, he tinkered with the engine of his racing car and also decided to adjust the body. At age 20, he designed his first concept car. He applied for a job at the then famous design studio Bertone, but was rejected by then chief designer Giorgetto Giugiraro. When he left a year later, owner Nuccio Bertone brought in the 27-year-old Gandini and quickly appointed him design director.

A year after he was hired by Bertone, he presented his first calling card – the Lamborghini Miura. Already in the Lamborghini Miura, he moved the engine to the middle of the rear of the car, behind the driver’s seat, setting a new standard that was later followed by other sports car manufacturers.

“It was only when my father saw Miura that he realized that I could play different notes than he could: the notes of the engines,” Gandini said three months before his death, accepting an honorary doctorate from the Technical University of Turin. “The roots of my upbringing lie in a family tradition that did not allow for major deviations: the natural path was humanistic, literary, and classical studies. But I rebelled and chose my own path.”

While working at Bertone, Gandini designed about a hundred cars during his fourteen years there. This included a variety of concept cars, but the designer, often described as a visionary, also designed mass-market cars at Bertone such as the Volkswagen Polo and BMW’s first 5 Series. “Cheap cars can be just as good as very expensive ones,” he said in one of the few interviews with him. “For my own use, I prefer very practical cars.”

Citroen BH

In 1979, Gandini left Bertone and started his own business. With his own agency, he designed cars that were more suitable for the mass market, such as the Renault 5 (second generation) and the Citroën BX. Later, he also helped Maserati with two versions of the Quattroporte, which was popular in the luxury segment at the time. It was no longer limited to cars. His Turin studio has also created designs for helicopters, nightclubs, trucks and motorcycles.

Gandini continued to design until late in life. In 2017, the Indian manufacturer Tata Motors showed at the Geneva Motor Show the TaMo Racemo sports car, which Gandini designed for the brand.

He said in an interview that with its sharp and futuristic contours, even at a late age, he considered the Lamborghini Countach the most beautiful car he designed. When the very last car came off the assembly line, he was offered it, but he refused the car. His explanation: “I didn’t want to have to clean it all the time.”

Share Write to the editor