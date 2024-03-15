After a long day of agony Pierluigi Pescatori died: he was only 17 years old

His name was Pierluigi Pescatori and he was only 17 years old, but unfortunately yesterday he lost his life after a few hours of agony in hospital. A van hit him while he was going to school and the doctors’ attempts to save his life were of no avail.

The police are working on the incident, also to understand what happened. The news of his passing has shocked the entire community and many are writing messages of condolence for him and his family.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 7 am on Wednesday 13 March. Precisely along via San Galigano, in the city of Perugia. Like every morning, the boy left home to go to school. In fact he was following the route to go to the institute, when suddenly the unthinkable happened.

From what emerged the 17 year old was crossing the road, it is not clear whether he was alone or in the company of other people. However, just as he was in the middle of the road, perhaps due to a distraction, a van suddenly hit him. Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was desperate and asked for the prompt intervention of health workers.

The conditions of Pierluigi Pescatori after the accident and his heartbreaking death

CREDIT: UMBRIA 24

Doctors soon rushed to the scene and tried for a long time to revive him. After stabilizing him, they rushed him to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital, but it was precisely here that on Thursday 14 March, the unthinkable happened.

On Thursday around 6pm, the hospital itself published the sad news. Unfortunately Pierluigi didn’t make it. The doctors were unable to do anything to save him and had no choice but to declare his death.

The officers who responded to the scene are now working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. From what emerged, the driver of the van was a 49-year-old Ecuadorian man, resident for years in the province of Perugia. Now only the investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened.