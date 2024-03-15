“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, and without showing my medical records I’ll tell you that I went through two very difficult years, with the fear of never being able to go back on stage again. I was scared. I’ve now overcome this fear and I’m happy, I started going on stage again. So I finalized this idea that I had in mind for some time”. This is how Umberto Tozzi announced to journalists, in a spectacular setting like the historic Olympia theater in Paris (which Tozzi walked in for three times in his life) his decision to say goodbye to the stage after over 50 years of career and 2000 concerts all over the world. “There is also a certain type of tiredness, because it is human and obvious that it can happen – explains the Turin artist – I have been on tour for 50 years. Now I will go to Australia, Chile, North America, Canada. All this is tiring. Of course, on the last evening I will think about it a lot, but I am aware that I have been privileged to have had such a long career.”

The Turin artist will celebrate his farewell to the stage with a tour entitled ‘L’ultima notte rosa’, which quotes an iconic song by Tozzi, ‘Notte rosa’, and which will currently touch three continents (Europe, America and Oceania ). Thirty dates that will be transformed into two concert-events in Italy, on 20 June at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome and on 7 July in Piazza San Marco in Venice. “I thought I’d make more than one dream come true with this Final Tour – says the artist – In the meantime, do concerts with a big orchestra (it will be made up of 21 elements, ed.). This is to ensure that my music, which I consider symphonic, acquires value in live performances. Then the fact that this year I am creating a production of unreleased songs that will be released next autumn, and on this tour I will finally be able to play at least four songs live from this new production.”

The farewell to the stage will be long (“I hope to touch four or five continents”, admits Tozzi), and this means that there is no precise expiry date. On the ‘after’, the artist explains: “I haven’t exactly thought about what I’ll do, but I believe that in this period, which I hope will be very long because we’re starting with 30 concerts but I hope it will get longer, some important things can happen in terms of mental commitment, which perhaps I hadn’t thought about before. First of all, however, I think of crying, because this gift is too special. I think I will shed more tears than the relief of the end.” And as for where he would like to end up, Tozzi certainly points to Italy: “If I have to say a city to end up in, I’ll say Turin, since I was born there.”

On the occasion of the announcement of the last tour, Tozzi also previews an important collaboration: a special and unreleased version of the hit ‘Donna Amante Mia’ to be released on March 22nd with Giuliano Sangiorgi, who also produced the song and is a guest by Tozzi surprisingly at the Olympia. “It’s the first single of my career, I have to thank having dusted it off in this way with Giuliano,” says Tozzi. “If a song allows itself the luxury of still walking around naked with incredible beauty, it’s the author who can afford it. The fact that I was able to play with a great song was beautiful for me,” explains Sangiorgi. “Singing next to him was crazy, it made me disheveled,” smiles the Negramaro frontman. That he will probably be on stage on several occasions during the tour, as evidenced by a brief exchange between the two: “If he invites me, I’m ready”, jokes Sangiorgi. “Just don’t be afraid of the plane,” replies Tozzi.

50 years of successes, 2000 concerts and more than 80 million records sold all over the world. Timeless hits, from ‘Gloria’ to ‘Ti amo’, to ‘Gente di mare’ up to ‘Si can give more’ – just to name a few in an infinite sea – and many records: ‘Ti amo’ remained at the top on the charts for seven months, breaking all records, and ‘Gloria’ took Tozzi’s name overseas to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 36 weeks. An Umberto Tozzi who, after health difficulties, rediscovers himself as different: “I had an incredible positivity and I rediscovered myself as better – explains Tozzi – I was born shy, journalists called me a ‘fuck-off’, I said no to many things. Today I say no to many things but with a smile. I feel more sociable, more predisposed. Some bad obstacles have to be overcome. Coming out like I did is a marvel, inexplicable. We love much more, we live more, we hope more and more that there will be peace in the world.” (by Ilaria Floris)

