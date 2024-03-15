Elections in Russia, places under attack. Putin: “Vote in the name of patriotism”

The electoral round for the Russian presidential election began before Sunday, March 17, with the opening of the first polling stations in the Far East of the country.

St. Petersburg: “No one was hurt”

According to the Russian election commission, a polling station in St. Petersburg was attacked with Molotov cocktails. There were no casualties. On the first day of the Russian presidential election, which was marked by several injuries, a young woman tried to set fire to a polling station with a Molotov bottle, according to a local election commission official.

“A 20-year-old woman tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at the sign of a polling station” located in a school, Maxim Meiksin reported on Telegram. “These illegal actions were effectively suppressed by police officers. No one was hurt,” he added.

A bomb exploded near a polling station in the occupied region of Ukraine, pro-Russian authorities in the territory said. The bomb exploded without causing any casualties in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

“In Skadovsk, an improvised explosive device was planted in a trash can in front of a polling station. There was an explosion, there were no casualties,” the pro-Russian regional election commission reported on Telegram.

Kyiv troops, reports RIA Novosti, bombed two presidential polling stations in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region. This was reported by the local election commission, adding that there were casualties at one of the two polling stations in Brilevka.

Putin: “Vote in the name of patriotism”

Vladimir Putin, who is running in the presidential elections scheduled for Friday-Sunday to win a fifth mandate, called on Russians to go out and vote in the name of “patriotism” to respond to the “difficulties” of the moment.

While Ukraine and pro-Kiev Russian militias intensify attacks on Russian territory, trying to create an atmosphere of insecurity around the consultations. Meanwhile, Moscow prosecutors warned citizens against participating in Sunday’s “Noon Against Putin” protest initiative, promoted first by opponent Alexei Navalny and, after his death, by his team, calling on all citizens to turn out to the polls, which are at 12 noon, to demonstrate their opposition to the president .

In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “Ukraine needs more support and it needs it now,” warning that “this is a critical moment and it would be a historic mistake to allow Putin to win.”

The Ukrainians are responding to defeats on the field with increasingly deadly drone attacks on Russian energy facilities up to hundreds of kilometers from the border, as well as support for Russian paramilitaries that are part of the Ukrainian forces that have claimed responsibility for recent incursions into Russian territory. days.

READ ALSO: Kyiv: “The Russian voice will not be recognized.” NATO prepares allies to purchase ammunition