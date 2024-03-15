Paris, March 15, 2024 – France does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron stated this in an interview with France 2 and TF1 television channels. When asked about the possible sending of French troops to Ukraine, the president replied: “We are not sure about this. At the moment we are not in such a situation, but we do not exclude this option.”

Macron stressed that “we are not at war with Russia, but we must not let them win.” Declaring that he “takes responsibility” for his words about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine, Macron said that “we have limited our vocabulary too much” but “we have a goal: Russia cannot and must not win.”

Ukraine has “limitations in manpower,” the French president said. “The Ukrainian counter-offensive did not go as expected. The situation is difficult for Ukrainians. They have limitations from the point of view of men because Russia is a big country,” Macron explained, adding that “the situation at the front is extremely fragile.”

“Russia is the enemy. The Kremlin regime is our enemy,” Macron said, repeating that “we are not at war with Russia. But we are ready to respond to a possible escalation from Russia.” In Macron’s view, the Kremlin “has become tougher in recent months,” he said, referring to the death of Alexei Navalny.

“Our nuclear forces provide us with security,” added the president, who, addressing Vladimir Putin, said that “it is inappropriate to make threats when we have nuclear weapons.” As for the direct dialogue with the Kremlin leader, “our nuclear forces ensure our security,” it was interrupted “for several months.” I spoke to him whenever necessary,” but “Putin became trapped in his country’s repressive and authoritarian drift and, in recent years, has decided to become a destabilizing force” in various theaters of war.

According to French, the head of the Elysee Palace continued, “we must, first of all, feel protected because we are a nuclear force. We are ready, we have a doctrine. Speaking about nuclear energy, a few words are enough: it is a security tool. This gives us the responsibility to never find ourselves in a situation of escalation.” (source: Adnkronos)

