Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian cartoonist Sasha Skochilenko secretly exchanged five price tags in a supermarket for stickers with short texts about the real nature of the war. This fun mini-action was punished by the regime with seven years in prison. Director Anna Rudikova followed the strange criminal case against the young cartoonist of the documentary film “Message from Sasi” (NPO2). She also films the impact of the trial on Skochilenko’s friend Sonya and her friends from the St. Petersburg artistic underground.

The love and solidarity of this colorful group of supporters clashes with the cold alienation of the legal apparatus and brings light and warmth to this dark story. The cinema verite style – here it is not a choice of style, but a necessity – further contributes to the feeling that you are moving with the group. You see how difficult it is for the court to have friends present who, for example, bring balloons to a political prisoner’s birthday. Sometimes it is reminiscent of the Amsterdam police and Provo of the 1960s, only the consequences in Russia are much more serious. It also earns the admiration of supporters who face Skotsilenko’s plight.

Director Rudikova had to flee the country and filmed the film partially remotely, with the help of an on-site cameraman who remains anonymous. Rudikova was not allowed to talk to or film Skotchilenko, but we do see glimpses of her behind bars in court. We also hear her messages and see her drawings: a cartoon character in prison who always smiles brightly. Despite her deplorable condition, the cartoonist maintains a positive attitude and tries to cheer up her devastated circle of friends.

The dish is a strong dose of Russian absurdity. For example, the prosecutor’s office presents evidence, which turns out to be a written job description from an employee of the bread department of a supermarket: “Bring the cut dough to the machine…” The analysis of linguist witnesses is also very absurd: the offensive stickers: “Twelve verbs are used in the five statements on the cards.” When her best friend Les is arrested and attacked at a comic book presentation, one of the heavily armed, masked officers tells him, “I think blue hair is a personal choice.”

Surreal comedy

No matter how crazy they come up with it, it will never be able to compete with Russian reality. This is evidenced by a report from Nieuwsuur about the new film adaptation of “De Meester and Margarita,” which has now become the main film hit in Russia. Writer Mikhail Bulgakov wrote this surreal comedy in the 1930s as a satire on the Stalinist regime. But you can also see it as a satire of Putin, says director Michael Lokshin. “This is a relevant film,” says a visitor, “especially because of the way it shows censorship.” Putin supporters criticized the film shown on Russian state television. But the film was partially shot with government support and continues to be shown.

Lokshin, who has now also emigrated abroad, argues that the current era is very similar to the 1930s. This is an exaggeration. Not only would his film never have been made, but I also saw on television on Thursday many Russians who openly opposed the regime, which would have been unthinkable under Stalin. The Eight O’Clock News covered this week’s Russian presidential election, as well as a visit to a rather surreal exhibition in Moscow dedicated to Putin’s extraordinary work. “The elections begin tomorrow,” said the newsreader in Newsure, “but, of course, the winner has already been determined.”

Share Write to the editor