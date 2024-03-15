In Piedmont, 536 transplant operations were carried out, +30% compared to 2022

The final frontier of transplants will be that of the uterus. Scientific and medical research is making real giant strides.

As reported by “La Stampa”, the City of Health of Turin, specifically the Sant’Anna Hospital, is one of the five centers in Italy that will be able to perform a new type of transplant: that of the uterus, from a deceased donor. Science fiction? No, considering that in Catania, where another of the accredited centers is located, two have already been completed. In Turin we are still in the pre-phase, but that’s it. Another example of a discipline that never ceases to surprise. In Piedmont, 536 transplant operations were carried out (compared to 412 performed in 2022, +30%) with 589 organs, even in many simultaneous combinations in the same recipient”.

The newspaper continues “over 2300 young people have made themselves available to donate hematopoietic stem cells or bone marrow. Today in Piedmont there are almost 60 thousand. And in 2023 60 donations were recorded, the highest number ever reached”.

“Everything is fine, then? There is still a lot to do. Despite this positive trend, there are still many recipients waiting for an organ on our lists: as of 31 December 2023 there were 621 candidates waiting for a kidney transplant, 81 liver, 116 heart and 54 lung”, concludes “La Stampa”.

