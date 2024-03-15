Bologna, March 15, 2023 – Tragedy on the outskirts of Bologna: three young children and their mother died in a fire that broke out in an apartment at night. Fire brigade 118 and police arrived at the scene. The children, two two-year-old twins and a six-year-old, died in the fire, and a 32-year-old woman died while being transported to hospital. According to preliminary information, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the electric heater.

“I express the city’s deep pain and condolences in connection with this terrible tragedy that destroyed the life of a young family. We are waiting to learn more details about the cause of the fire and the identities of those involved in the ongoing investigation. Our cordial and active closeness is directed to the families and loved ones of the victims,” ​​said the mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore. (Source: Adnkronos)

