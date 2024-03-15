The UN has presented a document that denounces Russia for the deaths of civilians, torture of prisoners, rape, and appropriation of cultural property two years after the war in Ukraine. The United Nations Human Rights Council Commission found evidence that Russia violated international human rights and humanitarian laws and committed “corresponding war crimes.”

“New evidence reinforces the Commission’s previous conclusions, according to which the Russian authorities’ use of torture in Ukraine and the Russian Federation is widespread and systematic,” the UN says.

The new report also documents “rape and other sexual violence inflicted on women in circumstances that can be classified as torture.” Likewise, the investigation made it possible to “find additional evidence of the illegal transfer of children to areas under Russian control.”

It is 2 years since the start of the Ukrainian war

Two years have already passed since the start of the Ukrainian war, on February 24, 2022, triggered by Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “denazification” and “demilitarization” operation with missile and artillery attacks. However, there is still no clear end in sight to this war.

Military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from the European Union has amounted to almost $92 billion, while $73 billion in aid has been provided from the United States until January 2024. This international cooperation has been essential to maintain Ukrainian resistance, with support from tanks, air defense systems and long-range artillery that have significantly strengthened its defense capabilities.

However, according to recent BBC reporting, a decline in aid has been noted, raising questions about the viability and sustainability of long-term support from Ukraine’s allies.

In the context of the United States, the outlook is complex due to the paralysis of a new $60 billion aid package in Congress due to internal political disputes. This stalemate creates uncertainty regarding the future of American support, particularly given the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the presidency in the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, in the European Union, the approval of a $54 billion aid package in February faced obstacles due to intense discussions and negotiations. The resistance of figures such as Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary and ally of Putin, who has been critical of support for Ukraine, evidences the complex political dynamics within the EU.

Regarding human losses in the conflict, both civilians and military, the information remains confidential, according to Euronews. A report from the United States intelligence services, declassified in December 2023, reveals that Russian forces would have suffered up to 315,000 casualties, including deaths and injuries. That highlights the scale of Russian losses during these two years of war.

The New York Times, citing estimates by US officials in August 2023, indicated that nearly 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, and between 100,000 and 120,000 have been wounded since the start of the conflict. In contrast, Russian forces would have suffered approximately 120,000 deaths and between 170,000 and 180,000 injuries.