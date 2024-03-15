It was in the air that Tony Effe was cooking something big: after the digital billboards in various Italian cities and the surprise announcement of the two Icon Tour dates, ‘Icon’ comes out today, the new album out on Island Records on all digital platforms, almost three years after his last album – his first as a soloist – ‘Untouchable’.

The result of over a year of work, ‘Icon’ is a 17-track manifesto that reflects the authenticity of Tony, an icon of Italian trap, and demonstrates his versatility without compromising his nature. The album marks a new, unreleased chapter in his solo career, a journey that captures the essence of the untouchable of Italian trap, underlining Tony’s indelible mark on the history of the genre.

Inside the album there are 9 tracks that contain the featuring born directly from the collaboration in the studio with the best of the Italian rap and trap music scene: Sfera Ebbasta & Geolier, Simba La Rue, Lazza & Capo Plaza, Ghali, Bresh & Tedua , Side Baby & Pyrex, Guè, Rose Villain, Emma & Takagi & Ketra. The production of the album is once again entrusted to the expert hands of Drillionaire, the multi-platinum producer who collaborated with Tony in Untouchable, which has already reached the top of the best-selling album charts in Italy since its debut. There is no shortage of signatures from other of the most important producers of the moment: Charlie Charles, Armonica, Sick Luke, Ava, Sadturs, KIID, Daves, Youngotti, LAX.

‘Icon’ is a complete, mature album, which embraces a wide spectrum of styles, creating an eclectic mix of sounds and musical influences. There are purely trap tracks like ‘Maison’, ‘Carrara’ feat. Simba La Rue and ‘Demon Time’ feat. Guè, songs that address profound and delicate themes such as ‘Pillole’ feat. Sfera Ebbasta and ‘After the 4’ feat. Bresh & Tedua – which addresses the theme of consent – and tracks with conscious narration such as ‘Honey’ feat. Lazza & Capo Plaza. The album shows the public on the one hand the usual Tony, on the other his evolution and ability to contaminate himself. The link with the artist’s iconic repertoire remains intact thanks to the presence of the hits ‘Boss’, the very personal tribute to the immortal ‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent, and ‘Taxi sulla luna’ feat. Emma & Takagi & Ketra, last summer’s multiplatinum hit. There is also no shortage of references to the past: from ‘Particolari sporchi’ which takes up the sample of ‘Tu Corri’, the 2000s rap success of Gemelli Diversi, to ‘Miu Miu’, and ‘Icon’ where the funky sounds that already had resonate drove Tony’s audience crazy in the already platinum hit ‘Effe’.

To make the release of the album even more iconic, from 12 to 19 March a temporary place of worship will be set up inside the Rome Termini station which contains some spoilers of the new album, including some objects attributable to the featuring artists. On the days indicated, the instrumentals of some songs from ‘Icon’ will be played three times a day (11 am, 12 pm, 6 pm), just like the bells of a church.

The songs from ‘Icon’ will then naturally resonate in the setlist of the Icon Tour (produced by Vivo Concerti), Tony Effe’s first real solo tour: two unmissable events set for 5 October 2024 at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome and 12 October at the Forum in Milan, with which the rapper will unleash his fans to the tune of a powerful setlist that will draw from his entire repertoire. With a great hunger to claim his role in the trap scene and a disruptive style, Tony Effe’s status cannot be questioned and the two dates in the arenas are ready to testify it.