Tod’s: Consob restarts investigation into takeover bid

Consob has ordered the restart of the terms of the investigation for the voluntary takeover bid for Tod’s by Crown Bidco, vehicle of the L Catterton fund. The deadline, according to a note released by Tod’s on behalf of Crown Bidco, falls on March 25th.

Meanwhile, from the regulated communications it emerged that, today, LC10 International AIV LP, the company that holds the entire share capital of Crown Bidco, purchased 68,574 shares at an average price of 43 euros, in line with the tender offer price Following the purchases made today, L Catterton is the owner of a total of 2,594,248 Tod’s shares, representing 7.839% of the share capital.