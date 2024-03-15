Hoy No Circula is a measure that is carried out in Mexico City and the State of Mexico with the objective of having vehicle control that allows reducing environmental pollution and thereby improving air quality.

This program is not only carried out from Monday to Friday, but also applies to Saturday in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico and restricts the circulation of vehicles based on their hologram and the last digit of their license plate with a schedule of five in the morning at ten at night.

What cars do not circulate on Saturday, March 16?

The possibility of a vehicle circulating on Saturdays in the metropolitan area is determined by its hologram and the last number on its license plate, whether even (0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 0) or odd (1, 3, 5). , 7, 9).

On Saturday, March 16, the vehicles that will not be able to circulate are those with Hologram 1 and that have an odd number as the last digit of their license plate. It is important to note that cars with Hologram 2 and foreign vehicles will not be able to circulate, regardless of the last digit of their license plate.

Remember that the penalties for violating the Hoy No Circula program in Mexico City are calculated in Measurement and Update Units (UMA), with a current value of 108.57 Mexican pesos each.

Therefore, the fines for not complying with the program range between 20 and 30 UMAs, which represents a penalty range from 2,171.4 pesos (20 UMAs) to 3,257.1 pesos (30 UMAs).

Finally, don’t forget to check the official calendar for specific dates and restrictions applicable to your vehicle.

