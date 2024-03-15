Artificial intelligence is conquering the world, and now your car. TNO now allows your car to predict the future using artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is developing at lightning speed. If we wanted, we could publish all the articles written by ChatGTP online, and our government uses AI to explore the boundaries of our privacy.

Car manufacturers are also using artificial intelligence in the automotive industry. For example, self-driving cars are being thoroughly tested, and experiments are also being conducted with intelligent security systems.

TNO allows self-driving cars to predict the future

In the annual report of the TNO (Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research), AD reports that TNO also carried out extensive testing last year.

Using artificial intelligence, TNO has successfully created a self-driving car that predicts the future. With the help of artificial intelligence, a car can predict what will happen a few seconds in the future.

This may not seem like much of an achievement, but in dangerous driving situations, every second counts. A life can be saved in a matter of seconds.

The self-driving car has a problem

For example, tests of self-driving cars in San Francisco showed that self-driving cars have difficulty dealing with unknown situations and then cannot make a decision.

TNO began to work with this information, and with the help of artificial intelligence, the car can learn to act in a given situation. This starts with studying example situations. Based on this, the car can learn to reason.

Dealing with the unknown

In normal situations, the self-driving car now knows exactly what to do, but the point is that in the future, the car will always know what to do and when to do it in what situation. The new artificial intelligence tested by TNO on self-driving cars ensures that the self-driving car can better handle these unknown situations.

This is the rationale, but human values ​​must also be loaded into the system. And this is an important condition for the use of such systems in the real world.

Thanks to the new system, the artificial intelligence in the car can predict, a few seconds in advance, what behavior is expected on the road. In any case, the test was successful in a test situation on a test track.

Moral compass

The reason TNO is researching AI is to teach robots a moral compass. Robots must then learn to make their own decisions. We’re curious how TNO trains robots to deal with the so-called trolley problem and who will be blamed in subsequent lawsuits. Let’s see.

Images are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent TNO test vehicles.

This article TNO allows self-driving car to predict the future, first published on Ruetir.