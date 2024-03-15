Gender violence is one of the most frequent problems towards women, as there are atrocious cases such as that of Cecilia Gaxiola, who through the Tiktok platform shared what her mother suffered at the hands of a man, who hit her and left abandoned on a hill in Bartolomé Aguascalientes.

The complaint has caught the attention of Internet users, who are asking for justice for Cecilia’s mother and support from the authorities with this type of femicide attempts.

It was the General Hospital of Querétaro, where Cecilia says, she left her mother convalescing and full of rib fractures, facial wounds and serious injuries to her arms, caused with a machete.

The incident, which occurred after the March 8 march, has generated outrage and consternation in the community.

“It’s not a game, they are killing us,” Cecilia emphasizes in the video, prompting the authorities to take urgent measures to combat this scourge.

Cecilia is waiting for her mother’s recovery to formally present the complaint to the authorities, highlighting the courage and need to report cases of violence against women.

“Gender violence is real, they are killing us. Why so much hate?” questions the young woman, calling for action and solidarity from all victims.

Who is Cecilia Gaxiola?

She is a prominent figure on social networks and in the entertainment scene, she has become a symbol of the fight against gender violence after sharing her testimony about the attempted femicide that her mother suffered in Aguascalientes.

Known for her feminist activism and her commitment to various social causes, Cecilia uses her networks to raise her voice and denounce the injustices that affect women in Mexico.

