…and the most environmentally conscious choice is not an electric car. American research has found out which car is the greenest and which is the least green.

We love lists on Autoblog! @willeme is our list king, but if anyone on the editorial team comes across a good list, we certainly won’t miss it. Today we paid attention to this American list.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) researched which car is the most environmentally friendly and which is the least environmentally friendly. Of course, these are cars that are sold in America, but most of the cars mentioned in the greenest list can be bought here in our small country.

Green account

First of all, it’s ACEEE. Is this a toilet duck organization that tests its own meat? They declare their independence. It is a non-profit research organization dedicated to reducing energy waste and combating climate change. They want to stimulate this through independent analysis and help consumers make the right choices.

Each year, ACEEE evaluates every new vehicle sold in the U.S. market in the GreenerCars survey. They don’t just look at emissions, but base their judgments on the life cycle of the vehicle. So, production, use and disposal.

In short, they look not just at usage, but also at emissions resulting from, for example, mining and processing minerals for electric vehicle batteries.

Most green cars have a fuel engine

If you put it all together, you get a very unexpected result. The top twelve includes six Toyota/Lexus vehicles, which isn’t exactly the brand that has the most electric vehicles in its lineup. The most environmentally friendly option is even just a fuel engine.

Topping the list is the Toyota Prius PHEV. A plug-in hybrid that is essentially the greenest choice. Would Toyota have been right with its hybrids and plug-ins?

To complete the picture, here is the full top 12 with the greenest options.

#AutoAandrijvingGroenscore1Toyota PriusPHEV712Lexus RZ 300eEV673Mini Cooper SEEV674Nissan LeafEV665Toyota bZ4XEV666Toyota RAV4 PHEV647Hyundai Elantra BlueHybrid648Hyundai Kona ElectricEV639Toyota CamryHybrid6310Kia EV6EV63 1 1Toyota CorollaHybrid6212Hyundai Ioniq 5EV62Armor: ACEEE

Least eco-friendly choice: Mercedes-AMG G63.

Yes, and if there are greenest choices, there are also worse choices if you think green. This is the Mercedes-AMG G63, shown here for the occasion in Green Hell Magno. At least that covers the load.

For completeness, the twelve least green options are also presented. There needs to be a bit of a caveat here that this is an American investigation. We do not see all the mentioned cars on our roads, but the number 1 is there.

Just for fun, let’s mark the list as number 9. So this electric Hummer is simply the eighth worst choice you can make if you’re looking to buy a car in green-minded America. If you think you’re doing the right thing by buying an electric car, you’re just joining the devil’s brood. We know it again.

#AutoAandrijvingGroenscore1Mercedes-Benz AMG G63Benzine202Ram 1500 TRX 4×4Benzine223Ford F150 Raptor RBenzine244Cadillac Escalade VBenzine265Dodge Durango SRTBenzine266Jeep Wrangler 4dr 4X4Benzine277Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4×4Benzine288 Mer Cedes-Benz G550Benzine289GMC Hummer EV SUVEV2910GMC SierraBenzine2911Chevrolet Corvette Z06Benzine3012Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680Benzine30Armor: ACEEE

Mercedes Photos: Autoblog Spotter Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4² Spotter: @spotcrewda

This article Mercedes-AMG G63 is the least eco-friendly option first appeared on Ruetir.