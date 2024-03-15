The former prosecutor of Mexico City, Ernestina Godoy, spread through social networks a video showing a crack in the tunnel of Line 12 of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Metro, which caused this Thursday to a construction material fell on the train.

This construction work is carried out on a property marked with the number 2238 Bis on Avenida División del Norte, in the Portales Sur neighborhood, so the building is located above the tunnel.

According to the first reports, the fissure in the section of the tunnel of line 12, between the Eje Central station and Parque de los Venados, was caused by a drilling more than 11 meters deep by a construction excavator machine. which caused a leak in the water table of the area.

No matter how much they deny real estate corruption in the Benito Juárez Mayor's Office, the facts catch up with them. Today, construction maneuvers of a real estate project located on Division del Norte Avenue caused the perforation of the subway vault between the Eje stations…

— Ernestina Godoy Ramos (@ErnestinaGodoy_)

March 15, 2024

According to the publication of

Therefore, Ernestina Godoy wrote: “No matter how much they deny real estate corruption in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, the facts catch up with them. Today, construction maneuvers of a real estate project located on Division del Norte Avenue caused the perforation of the vault of the metro between the Eje Central and Parque de los Venados stations. The building is practically on top of the tunnel. Who granted the construction permit? The victims of this network of corrupt officials continue to increase, who is going to pay for the repair of the tunnel? “.

Head of Government accuses Mayor BJ for cement spill

The head of Government Martí Batres accused the Benito Juárez mayor of the spill of mud and waste that fell this morning on a train on Metro Line 12, while it was circulating at the Eje Central-Parque de Los Venados interstation, because it is of a real estate project authorized by said mayor’s office, which is built above the capital’s subway facilities.

In conference, the president maintained that he instructed the Comptroller’s Office of the City Government to investigate the facts to determine responsibilities, while experts from the Attorney General’s Office of Justice went to the construction site to secure it and stop the construction of the real estate development, while they carry out the corresponding investigations.

“The incident is totally unrelated to the Metro, it is not a failure of the Collective Transportation System, but rather it is a work authorized by the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, above the tunnel through which the Metro trains pass. This is very serious, it is precisely the effect of real estate corruption, of the real estate cartel, of giving authorizations at all costs, whatever and there are the consequences,” said Batres.

Guillermo Calderón tours the Line 12 tunnel

For his part, the General Director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderón, explained that at 11:35 this Thursday, the driver of train 22 that was leaving the Eje Central station heading to the Parque de los Venados station, reported the fall of mud. and water on the convoy, so the STC activated its security and inspection protocols to guarantee protection during the transfer of users.

Calderón personally went to the scene and confirmed that the waste spill was due to the construction of a real estate development on the property marked with the number 2238 Bis on Division del Norte Avenue, in the Portales Sur neighborhood, where an excavator had made a hole. more than 11 meters deep, which caused the crack in the aforementioned section of the Line 12 tunnel.

After evaluating the damage caused by the drilling, which also caused a leak in the water table in the area, track structure specialists from the STC ruled that there is no absolute risk to continue with the operation of trains, and at night the tests will be carried out. waste cleaning work and containment of water leaks from the groundwater table.

The STC notified the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management of the events, whose personnel came to suspend the excavation, as well as the FGJ, whose office manager, Ulises Lara, indicated that the Public Ministry ordered the securing of the property, while experts and elements of the Prosecutor’s Office carry out the corresponding investigations.

For his part, the head of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, Inti Muñoz, explained that the owner of the property and promoter of the construction is the company Mármoles y Canteras Maga SA de CV, and insisted that the authorization of this work is the responsibility of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

