If you’re really paying attention, the most expensive caravan in Market Square might look familiar to you.

Summer is just around the corner, well done! You’re probably already planning where you want to go on vacation and how you’re going to do it. So it may be too late to buy very expensive things for your holiday, but just in case: we have found a good caravan for you.

Cabet Imperial

This is the most expensive caravan on the Market Square. Kabe Imperial 1000. This is a Swedish brand and anyone who has ever been to Sweden (or Scandinavia as such) knows that they are very popular there, but you can also get them in the Netherlands. The Kabe Imperial 1000 is the largest you can buy, measuring 11.6 meters in length.

Inside

Plenty of open space means you’ll also have more than enough space inside the Kabe Imperial. There is space for four berths on board, which is more than the average hotel room. There is a sitting area in the front of the cab, a kitchen in the middle, and a shower and sleeping area in the back. It was built in 2023, so it’s like new.

Again

In 2022, colleague Nicolas wrote about the biggest caravan on Marktplaats and holy crap: it’s the Kabe Imperial 1000. But the same as the year before, although the specs will be more or less the same. If you want to take your hotel room with you everywhere, the Kabe Imperial is perfect for you. You should keep a few things in mind.

Firstly, a car capable of towing 2800 kg. Then you are thinking a little about the RAM pickup truck or the BMW X7 segment. Secondly, it is necessary to indicate in your own garage or shed that a unit measuring 11,600 x 2,500 x 2,780 mm will be stored. And last but not least, a bag of money containing 141,228 euros. Although I must say: this is cheaper than in 2022.

So, buy the most expensive and possibly the largest caravan on Marktplaats via the ad link!

This article This is (still) the most expensive van on Marktplaats first appeared on Ruetir.