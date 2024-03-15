The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has announced the forecast of five heat waves that will last from March to June, with a maximum duration of ten days each. These heat waves will be distributed over the coming months, with a schedule that includes one in the third week of March, another in April, two in May and the last one in June.

However, the focus of attention falls on the months of April and May, which are anticipated to be the hottest according to the SMN. Average temperatures are expected to reach up to 35 degrees, exceeding the usual average of 27 to 30 degrees. This forecast also extends to Mexico City, where a significant increase in temperature is expected during these months, followed by the start of the rainy season.

The SMN reported record records of maximum temperatures for the month of March in Ciudad Valles and Aquismón, San Luis Potosí, with measurements of 46.5 and 46.3 degrees respectively, surpassing previous data from March 2013 and March 2022. These alarming data indicate a significant increase in temperatures and reinforce the importance of being prepared for extreme weather conditions.

On the other hand, the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe), through its executive coordinator Víctor Hugo Páramo, has warned about the possibility of between three and eight environmental contingencies due to ozone during this dry and hot season. This season, which runs from mid-February to early June, coincides with the period of ozone formation due to climatic conditions such as high temperatures, intense solar radiation, low cloudiness and weak winds. These conditions are conducive to the accumulation of ozone in the Valley of Mexico, especially in its southwest area.

In summary, the months of April and May are expected to be the hottest, with the possibility of extreme temperatures and environmental contingencies due to ozone, which underlines the importance of taking preventive measures and being prepared to face these climate challenges.

