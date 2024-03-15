In a remarkable move by US President Joe Biden, the White House issued a short statement late Thursday condemning US Steel’s proposed takeover of Japan’s Nippon Steel. Biden said it was “vital” for US Steel to remain in American hands. Nippon wants to acquire the company for $15 billion.

It is very rare for a president to oppose a takeover by a company from a friendly country. A takeover that US Steel has already agreed to. The United States and Japan are allies, and Japanese companies are among the largest foreign investors in the United States. Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are scheduled to meet on April 10, partly to highlight the strength of the alliance.

Biden had been expected for some time to oppose the deal. On the campaign trail, the president has been aggressively trying to portray himself as an ally of industrial workers and a supporter of a strong American manufacturing industry. The steelworkers’ union is categorically against the takeover, fearing plant closures and layoffs. US Steel is widely popular in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state in the November election.

“I told the steelworkers I stand with them, and I mean it,” Biden said in a statement. Donald Trump, Biden’s opponent in the November election, previously said he would block the deal if he won the election.

The White House statement did not clarify whether Biden actually wants to intervene. The deal is now before the American committee that is supposed to review foreign takeovers, a club that – at least in theory – operates independently of politics. Biden also has his own powers to block deals if the White House believes “national security” is at stake.

Iconic company

US Steel is considered a symbol of American industry. With approximately 22,000 employees worldwide and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the company is almost synonymous with industrialization and nation-building. For example, the company’s steel plant is located in the Empire State Building in New York.

The first reports of Biden’s resistance came from the Financial Times (FT), which spoke to several government officials. It showed that the government had spent a lot of time thinking about how to respond. According to the FT, Biden is all too aware that his resistance could damage ties with Japan, but internal party political considerations have become the deciding factor.

On Thursday, Nippon Steel responded meekly to the White House’s position. The statement said it relied on the law and the “objectivity” of the US government. According to Nippon Steel, this acquisition will actually make the American steel industry stronger. A Japanese government spokesman told the Financial Times that the US-Japan alliance is “stronger than ever.”

US Steel and Nippon (about 100,000 employees) announced their plans in mid-December. If the takeover goes through, it will create one of the largest steel companies in the world. US Steel hasn’t been doing well for years; it faces high costs and struggles to remain competitive. The company made clear last year that it was open to a takeover bid.

This too came, originally from the American team Cleveland Cliffs. However, US Steel rejected the $7 billion offer in August. After news of Biden’s resistance, the company immediately intervened again. CEO Lorenzo Goncalves said he was considering the new proposal.

Shockingly, according to The Wall Street Journal, Cleveland-Cliffs is actively lobbying Washington to stop the deal with Nippon. The company’s lobbyists reportedly met with several Democrats and Republicans, among others. In it, they expressed fears that Nippon Steel would actually cut jobs in the United States.

