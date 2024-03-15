After the great pop successes of the nineties, the singer is now ruined after her divorce from her husband. She confesses to shopping at the discount store to save money and not lose her home and daughter

Famous in the nineties with the most famous girl band of all time, today the singer is ruined after her divorce from her husband. The woman has no problem talking about her serious financial problems that lead her to go shopping at the discount store, despite the fact that she was one of the most famous musical icons in the world. She is afraid, now, of losing her daughter and her home.

Mel B., former Spice Girls singer, said she was going through a terrible time. She is forced to go shopping at the discount store because she has no other options after her decision to divorce her husband.

The singer was forced to return to live in her mother’s house, abandoning her luxury home. In an interview she said that her divorce from Stephen Belafonte, father of her now 12-year-old daughter Madison, was terrible in every way.

“I looked at a lot of houses over the last two years, knowing I didn’t have the money to afford them. I rolled up my sleeves, worked and lived frugally, and was able to buy my own house. I still love shopping at Aldi and Lidl, I don’t think I’ll ever stop doing it to be honest.”

Melanie Brown, this is the full name of the former Spice Girls, then said: “I’m still a girl from Leeds. However, I would like there to be a Spice Girls reunion, if it were up to me we would get back together tomorrow.”

The singer is broke after her divorce, but is rolling up her sleeves

The 48-year-old became famous worldwide in 1994, thanks to the Spice Girls project. Four years later she debuted as a soloist, achieving great results. Her return to the scene in 2005 was, however, disastrous.

Mel B. became a mother for the first time in 1999: Phoenix Chi Gulzar was born from her first marriage to Jimmy Gulzar, married the year before. The two divorced in 2000. At the end of 2006 she had an affair with Eddie Murphy: the two had a daughter in 2007, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, even though the actor demanded a DNA test. In the same year she married film producer Stephen Belafonte in Las Vegas. The couple had a daughter, Madison, in 2011. In 2017 the singer filed for divorce accusing him of domestic violence.