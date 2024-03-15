The United States, through its army, is developing technological kits that will collect data on UFO sightings. For its part, the Pentagon claims to have no proof or evidence of extraterrestrial life in any of its government investigations.

What are these US Army portable kits like?

The kits being developed by the United States Army consist of a series of reachable sensors in a case. Currently, it is being developed in the state of Texas, at a shooting range; This was reported by Timothy Phillips, acting director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). ‘remln is the name of the sensor and detection system and the office in charge is on the way to implement it in a site with a large number of UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena), this term is what the Pentagon calls UFOs.

None of the government studies or investigations analyzed to date have demonstrated the presence of extraterrestrial technology or life. According to the conclusions reached after exhaustive investigations, carried out in varying degrees of confidentiality, it was determined that the vast majority of reported cases correspond to common natural objects or phenomena, which would therefore be mistaken identifications.

And the UFO sightings that people in the United States witnessed?

People claim to have observed UFO sightings; However, these people were actually witnessing tests of classified American technology. The AARO office also compiles information on UFO sightings, stating that 1,200 cases have been reported in total, and 100 new cases arrive per month.

In February alone, 122 cases were closed, of which the majority turned out to be debris in the atmosphere and a large percentage of these were balloons or garbage that was in the air and that were detected by a very advanced sensor.

The 2021 US government report did not explain most UFO sightings.

Are there any adversary technologies?

Without being able to go into details about potential adversary technologies, Phillips points out the detection of certain incidents. So far, the report issued by the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office has not confirmed that any case of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) corresponds to technology of extraterrestrial origin.

What is the AARO?

Unidentified flying objects, often referred to as ‘UFOs’, are a significant concern for global administrations, governments and armed forces concerned about the security of their airspace. In response to this concern, the United States has recently established a specific office with the objective of identifying, monitoring and pursuing these unidentified vehicles.

The All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) will be in charge of monitoring unidentified objects both at sea, in air and space; In this way, it expands the responsibilities of the predecessor entity that focused solely on the surveillance of objects in airspace.