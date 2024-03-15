From Washington, it was reported that the United States Government formally returned to the Government of Peru a historical document written in the 16th century, related to the first theater company in America. This valuable writing had been stolen from the National Archives of Peru in 1920 and was recovered by the FBI.

The United States formally returned the historical document to the Government of Peru. Photo: AFP

The Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States, Brian Nichols, mentioned on his X account, formerly Twitter, that he is grateful that this invaluable writing is back in Peru. In another instance he asserted that these actions strengthen cooperation.

The presentation of the document took place during the visit to Washington of Javier González-Olaechea, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru. At the meeting, he also had time to discuss issues related to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which aims to promote economic growth and well-being through the liberalization of trade and investment in the region. .

Ties between the United States and Peru

The United States and Peru maintain a solid trade alliance that benefits both countries in order to protect the country’s natural resources and cultural heritage, while fighting against deforestation, illegal mining and logging, coca cultivation and transnational criminal organizations. Both countries have a close relationship, which has been strengthening over the years.

Likewise, at the meeting held in Washington for the return of the document belonging to the first theater company in America, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the media that it was a great honor for his country to return this document to Peru. unique piece.

The leader of American diplomacy interpreted this gesture as a demonstration of “the incredible and powerful connections” that exist between Washington and Lima.

Documents belonging to the first theater company in America are returned to Peru by the United States. Photo: AFP

For his part, González Olaechea expressed his gratitude to the United States for the “demonstration of friendship” by returning “this historic document with the collaboration of the FBI and the Department of Justice.” He later added: “Once the document returns to Lima, it will be safeguarded in the most appropriate way possible,” assured the Peruvian foreign minister.

Bilateral relations

During their meeting, the foreign ministers not only focused on the delivery of the document, but also discussed the next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which will take place in Peru this year.

González Olaechea expressed to Blinken his expectation that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will confirm his attendance. “It would be an excellent opportunity to welcome and show everything that Peru has to offer its leadership,” commented the chancellor.

In addition, González Olaechea mentioned that Peru and the United States “share concerns” regarding the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza and the political situation in Venezuela. In relation to this last issue, the Peruvian foreign minister highlighted the importance of Brazil being “part of the solution.”