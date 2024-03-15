loading…

NEW YORK – The League of Nations (LBB) was founded on January 10 1920 with the aim of creating world peace after World War I.

However, despite having noble intentions, LBB faces several challenges that result in failure to achieve its goals. The following are several reasons why the LBB has not succeeded in realizing world peace:

1. Military Helplessness

The LBB does not have its own armed forces and relies on the strength of its member countries.

Without real military power, the LBB had difficulty enforcing its decisions.

2. Legal Powerlessness

There are no expressly binding regulations, and all actions are carried out voluntarily by member countries. As a result, many countries tend not to comply with LBB decisions.

3. Indecisiveness

The LBB often does not impose sanctions on countries that violate its decisions. This helplessness reduces its effectiveness in preventing conflict.

4. Pro-Big Country Policies

The LBB tends to side with large countries, which can influence decisions and actions

organization.

5. Shift in Focus

The LBB was initially founded to address peace issues, but over time, its focus shifted to political issues.

Even though the LBB experienced failure, its experience provided valuable lessons for the United Nations (UN) which later replaced it.

The UN, founded after World War II, attempted to correct some of the LBB’s weaknesses. However, it seems that the UN has the same failure as the LBB, especially in stopping the genocide by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The UN Failed to Overcome the Genocide by Israel in the Gaza Strip

Unfortunately, the United Nations (UN) also faces similar challenges in overcoming the genocide in the Gaza Strip.