The third test launch of the SpaceX Starship took place on Thursday morning. SpaceX is a commercial space company owned by multi-billionaire Elon Musk. The company cooperates with NASA, the US space agency. Two previous test flights from SpaceX’s Texas rocket base ended in spectacular explosions. The third rocket lasted 50 minutes on Thursday before disintegrating, according to the AP. Nevertheless, Musk, SpaceX and NASA called the operation a success.