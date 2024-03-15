Ana Paola Rincones, a native of Nueva Esparta, Venezuela, arrived in the United States in 2018, looking for a new opportunity and to achieve the ‘American dream’. She never imagined that her flute, an instrument she learned to play with since childhood, would help her join the United States Marine Corps. This is her story.

The beginnings of Ana Paola Rincones and her musical journey

At the age of 9, he started in the Nueva Esparta state symphony orchestra, Youth and Children’s Orchestras of Venezuela. From the first moment, he felt that music would be his life. Despite the obstacles she suffered as the daughter of Colombian immigrants in Venezuela, she found a refuge in music.

“In the system, we take care of each other,” the 37-year-old Venezuelan told an interview with the United States Navy. Thus, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Musical Performance from the National University of the Arts and a master’s degree in Musical Performance from the Simón Bolívar University, in Caracas.

Between 2000 and 2014, her talent led her to perform on prominent stages outside of Venezuela. Additionally, she shared her passion for music with future generations, as she taught in the Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs of Venezuela, as well as at the Simón Bolívar Conservatory of Music. She also held the position of associate director of the National Association of Flutists of Venezuela, in addition to collaborating as a flutist and piccolo player in the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra.

His talent as a flutist also manifested itself in the field of musical production, with the release of his first album titled ‘Elegante Guajira vol.1’, a tribute to his Colombian roots. This work earned him the 2017 Pepsi Music Award for Best Classical Album.

Since she was little, Ana Paola felt that music would become part of her life. Photo United States Marine Corps.

How did Ana Paola Rincones get started in the United States Navy?

It all started in 2017. Social and economic difficulties in Venezuela forced her to make the decision to look for a new opportunity. Together with her husband, she decided to emigrate to the United States.

“I fled Venezuela with my husband. Socially, economically and politically, I was very bad,” she told the US Navy website.

They both found, in Los Angeles, California, the perfect city to start their new life on North American soil. In addition, Ana Paola had to learn a new language and norms from the United States.

Despite the difficulties, the young migrant did not give up her passion for music, where she found an opportunity: joining the United States Marine Corps band.

What started as a hobby turned into a new career in the US military. “Me? Join the Marine Corps?” was a question he asked himself when he was offered the opportunity.

At age 33, he joined the United States Marine Corps and demonstrated commitment to his new country. “I felt a calling,” said the Venezuelan immigrant. “I felt aligned with the values ​​that this organization gives,” she said.

Today, the Margarita native is a member of the 1st Marine Division Band, at Camp Pendleton, California, where she serves as a flute player.

The Margarita native follows her passion for music from the United States Navy. Photo: Ana Paola Rincones/Instagram.