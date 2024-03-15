For citizens to go from one country to another in South America, it is necessary that they use documents that validate their identity, such as a passport. Although not all the credentials of the South American nations allow entry to all countries in the world, only one stands out, according to the ChatGPT AI, since it is the “most advanced in security and biometric technology” in this region of the continent.

It should be noted that although the Peruvian passport has access to 142 destinations worldwide without a Visa, this characteristic does not make it the “most powerful” in South America. Will your country’s passport be the “most secure and modern”?

Which is the South American country with the “most secure and modern” passport?

According to the AI, the Chilean passport stands out in South America for being the “most secure and modern.” “This passport is recognized for its advanced security features and biometric technology, making it one of the most secure in the region. In addition, the design of the Chilean passport includes significant cultural elements of the country, which also makes it visually attractive” , noted ChatGPT.

The Government of Chile issues the passports of the citizens of that locality. Photo: composition LR/ RedGol/Andina

Furthermore, the Chilean passport is considered by AI to be the most secure and modern due to several characteristics:

Biometric technology: incorporates an electronic chip that stores the holder’s biometric data, such as fingerprints and facial photography. This technology improves security by allowing more accurate verification of the bearer’s identity. Advanced security elements: The Chilean passport includes multiple security features to prevent forgery and fraud, such as special inks, watermarks, holograms and microtexts. Durability: It is made with high quality materials that ensure its durability and resistance to wear over time. Design: it is modern and aesthetically attractive, with images that represent the geography and culture of the country. International recognition: the Chilean passport is widely recognized and respected internationally, which facilitates the transit of Chilean citizens through different countries and regions.

Chile, in recent decades, with strategic diplomacy, has created strong economic ties with countries in Europe and Asia. This foreign policy has allowed it to obtain the “most powerful” passport in Latin America, since its citizens are authorized to travel without a visa to 177 territories.

The Chilean nation’s achievement currently places it in 15th place in Henley & Partner’s global passport ranking. This recognition has made it number one in South America, surpassing regional powers such as Brazil and Argentina.

What are the “most powerful” passports of 2024?

This is the ranking of the most powerful passports for the year 2024, according to Henley Passport Index:

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain: these countries share first place, with access to 194 destinations. Finland, South Korea and Sweden: in second place, with the green light for 193 destinations. Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands: share third place, with access to 192 destinations. Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal and the United Kingdom: in fourth place, with permission for 191 destinations. Greece, Malta and Switzerland: these nations occupy fifth place, with routes to 190 destinations.