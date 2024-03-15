In the constant search for wonders that amaze us, South America has been a prolific continent in offering places that beautify our world. The competition to become the eighth wonder of the world brought to light treasures of incalculable value, as it was a territory of the continent of the 15 finalists. However, Machu Picchu, in Peru, and Christ the Redeemer, in Brazil, ended up entering the top of the seven wonders globally and became the South American representatives.

This strong competitor emerged from a neighboring country, notable for its rich history and culture, and was home to the impressive monolithic statues that have captivated researchers and tourists for generations. Despite its isolation in the Pacific Ocean, this South American wonder competed with other global monuments, demonstrating the vast cultural and natural heritage of South America.

Which South American country could possess the eighth wonder of the world?

Chile, with Easter Island, was on the list of possible candidates to become the eighth wonder on a global level. This site, located in remote Polynesia, is home to more than 900 moai, whose existence and purpose remain a fascinating mystery to the world. Despite not achieving the title, the island remains the worldview of the Rapanui ethnic group and offers a unique window into one of humanity’s most intriguing cultures.

Easter Island is located on the continent of Oceania. Photo: National Geographic

Who were the eight finalists for wonder of the world?

The competition to determine the seven wonders of the world highlighted iconic sites such as Chichen Itza (in Mexico), the Roman Coliseum (in Italy), and Machu Picchu itself (in Peru). Along with them, Easter Island emerged as one of the finalists, along with other notable monuments such as the Alhambra in Granada and the Angkor Wat Temple. These selections highlight the cultural and architectural diversity and richness that our planet has to offer. The Spanish edition of the Huffington Post shared the list of the eight ‘almost’ wonders.

The Alhambra in GranadaNeuschawanstein Castle, GermanyStonehenge, Great BritainSt Basil’s Cathedral, MoscowMoai on Easter Island, ChileThe Statue of Liberty in New York, United StatesAngkor Wat Temple, CambodiaThe Sydney Opera House, Australia.

Is it true that Easter Island is the only place in Oceania that speaks the Spanish language?

Yes, Easter Island has the peculiarity of being the only place in Oceania where Spanish is an official language. This characteristic reflects its unique history and connection with Chile, despite its geographical location in the Pacific Ocean. The Spanish language coexists with Rapanui, the island’s native language, in an example of the cultural fusion that characterizes this island territory.

The history of Easter Island and its connection with Chile is deep and dates back to the 19th century. In 1888, the Chilean sailor Policarpo Toro formally annexed the island to Chilean territory, marking the beginning of a new era for Rapa Nui. Since then, the island has undergone significant transformations, especially with regard to the valorization of its archaeological heritage and the development of tourism. This link reaffirms the island’s position as a bridge between Polynesian cultures and the South American continent, enriching the cultural mosaic of Chile.