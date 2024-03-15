“First we were first aid specialists – marine mammal first aid, and now we are seal watchers,” say Kees Kooijmans and Rinus Noort. “We travel for the sake of animals and people.” Kooymans is also a member of the Reverse Rescue Team. When he goes after animals, he gets into a blue car, when he goes after people, he gets into an orange car. Once upon a time there was a man who was walking his dog on the beach. The man suffered a heart attack, and Kooymans and Noort ended up in the area with the Seal Ambulance. “We wanted to do CPR, but the dog, a German shepherd, was protecting its owner and we couldn’t get there.” Cooymans ran home to get a stick for the dog. Meanwhile, the police and ambulance also arrived, but they too could do nothing until Cooymans returned. He caught the dog and pulled it out of his owner’s sight. Help came too late. This is the fifth installment in an irregularly published series. “It was very impressive,” continues Kooymans, “because the paramedics asked me if I wanted to come to the ambulance with the dog to let it say goodbye to its deceased owner. The dog did this in a special way. He calmed down when he saw that there was nothing left to protect.” Kooimans and Noorts can often be found on the beach, regardless of whether something can be saved or not. They love the sea because it is alive. The view is different every moment. “Have you ever been to Drenthe?” asks Kooymans. “Always the same view. You sit there among the same trees day after day. No, this is the sea, look at this foam, at the sky above your head, at the seagulls. The tides ebb and flow twice a day, always different.” Kooymans lasted two days on holiday last year and then returned home feeling homesick: “I was born with sand between my toes, that’s all.” secret place The name “Seal Watcher” is a little misleading because Kooymans and Noort go out to pick up any animals in trouble between Bloemendaal and Scheveningen. The coastal strip to the north and south of their range is guarded by other seal watchers. Most of the reports do focus on seals. The gray seal gives birth in winter, the common seal in summer. Puppies become independent after about three weeks. When they are relaxing on the beach, people often call and say that there is an abandoned baby seal on the beach. But the puppy is not abandoned, he just wants to sleep a little, and this is impossible when there are so many people and dogs around him. So, after receiving the message, Kooymans and Noort return to the car to load the puppy and take him to a safe place where he can continue to sleep peacefully. This place is secret to prevent tourists from looking for young seals. After 24 hours, Kooymans and Noort always check to see if the pup has returned to sea. If he’s still there, they’ll discuss what to do with the Seal Sanctuary in Stellendam. If a seal is sick, for example with lungworm, the animal is transported to a shelter where it receives medical care. But usually the puppy has already left the beach. Then they see a path straight along the sand from the sleeping area to the sea. “We recently got a call about a beaver,” Noort says. It shows a video of an animal struggling with the surf on a deserted beach. At first it seems that it is some kind of guillemot, but then suddenly a beaver crawls out onto the sand. “It entered the sea through the locks and pumping station at Katwijk. We took him to the reserve, and he drank water there for three days. After all that time he spent in this salty water, he was so thirsty.” They say they receive reports of turtles, seahorses, sunfish, stranded beaked dolphins, porpoises and, at one point, a stranded wild boar.



Seal watcher Rinus Noort, including a stranded baby seal that was tagged and taken to a quiet spot on the beach.

Seal hunt

The seals on the Dutch coast are doing well. This is because seal hunting has been banned since 1962, and sea water has become cleaner over the years. The seal sanctuary in Pieterburen also contributed to this. Since then, the animals have been monitored and well protected everywhere. As soon as a seal appears with a fishing net on its head, the seal watchers leave. If the seal is injured, it will be treated at one of the shelters. If the animal needs to recover on its own, seal keepers will place a sign near the resting seal telling people to keep their dogs on a leash and keep their distance. thirty meters. An adult seal weighing two hundred kilograms or more cannot simply be moved. That’s why there’s a sign next to it.

“People sometimes think that seals are toys,” says Kooymans. “Sometimes a baby seal wants to relax on the beach in the summer, but cannot get to the shore because vacationers are constantly swimming around it, preventing it from going ashore. They try to pet him, chase him and scare him. But a seal needs to rest from time to time, so we also provide information because seals are wild animals that can bite quite a bit.”

When seal watchers receive a report of a seal, they always go look to see if the section of beach where it is located is occupied. “We always check how he is doing. And does he have breathing problems? If they have lungworm, you will see them begging for air. Then we take immediate action. But if it looks like a banana, with its head and wings raised, then we are dealing with a vital animal. This is how we prefer to see them. If they are still small, we spray yellow paint on their backs and move them to the rest area.”

The yellow paint remains for a while so that Kooymans and Noort can recognize the puppy later. If it is a howler monkey – these are puppies that are still drinking their mother’s milk – then they ask passers-by if they have seen their mother. If this is not the case and the mother does not appear, the animal is taken to a shelter, where it can recover with fish porridge. Howler monkeys are not often seen on the beaches of North and South Holland as most pups are born on the Wadden Sea or Zealand.

Seal keeper Kees Cooymans on the beach, photo Simon Lenskens

As seal watchers walk along the beach to a rest area to check on the pup they left there the day before, barking dogs rush toward the car. The owners talk to each other and do not pay attention. Noort shows a photo of a puppy that was attacked by a dog. This puppy did not survive.

“I look at everything,” said Kooymans, who drives a truck. “Animals and people are far ahead. In the summer, tourists dig these holes, and if you’re not careful, you’ll hit the tires.”

The deer was driven into the sea

Kooymans and Noort go out to look for the puppy on the side of the dune, but it has disappeared. Good sign. “Sometimes they stay there for hours,” says Noort, “sometimes after being released from the basket they crawl straight towards the sea.”

Noort shows another video. A deer swings in the sea. His horns are like a sail over the waves. “Walking down the boulevard, completely lost and chased out to sea by all these day-trippers.” Cooymans then called his son. The deer was not allowed to feel solid ground, otherwise it would run away again. As soon as the animal left the bottom and had to start swimming, Kooymans and his son threw a towel over its head, turned it on its side and pulled it out of the water by its legs and horns. He was placed in a trailer and Kooymans sat on the animal’s neck to transport it. A little later, the deer was released back into the dune reserve, safe and sound.

Asked if they will ever stop it, Kooymans says: “We don’t have time for that. The work is too beautiful. We recently pulled a German out of the sea. He went too far into the water. He later told me: “Das ist das Meer,” and then I said: no, this is not a lake, this is much bigger, this is the North Sea.”

We are who Kees Kooijmans and Rinus Noort are



Kees Kooijmans (born 1954) lives in Noordwijk and worked in the KLM luggage department for 43 years until he retired. He also began training to become a seal observer. He has been a volunteer at the Pieterburen Seal Center for 33 years.

Rinus Noort (1961) also lives in Noordwijk and worked at Staatsbosbeheer. He was Kees Kooijmans’s regular navigator for eighteen years. Together they are ready seven days a week, day and night, to help animals in trouble along the coast.



Photo by Simon Lenskens