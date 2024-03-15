Fiumcino, March 15, 2024 – “He could have been a happy dog, like many others. Happy and loved,” but everything was not like that… with these words, the “Non Solo Pets” association tells the story of Leopoldo, a lively mixed terrier abandoned on the street after an illness.

“Leo’s days were endless,” says the association, “. Tied with a rope to his own kennel, outside the house and fed scraps, not microchipped and not taken for walks, the dog was released alone.”

Years pass, but the puppy’s life does not change: one morning a few years ago, a volunteer from the Non Solo Pets EDC caught him rummaging through the garbage near the small church of Stella Maris in Fiumicino. “He recently lived there,” explains ODV, “and begins to ask whose dog it is that reminds him so much of his own, who died a few months earlier from old age. The woman shows her the owners’ address. A small dog is taken home. The family is asked not to let him go out alone anymore and to comply with the law. Take your dog for a walk on a leash and attach a microchip. So the volunteer offers to take him to the toilet and buys him some food. Since then, Leopoldo has made two new friends: a volunteer and her little dog, with whom the mixed breed will take long walks on the beach behind the house. The lady then moves and loses sight of Leopoldo. She will miss this little mercury dog ​​and promises to visit him soon.

Meanwhile, Leopoldo returns to his usual gray life. And he gets sick. He develops heart disease and develops a malignant tumor in his rectum. He was dumped last December. And when he is noticed by the already obvious tumor mass that appears under his tail, the recovery procedure is activated and Leopoldo ends up in Muratella’s nursery. Castrato, despite his heart disease, is not exempt, as would be appropriate, from the cursed bubo, emphasizes “Not Just Pets.” Three months later, the dog, which was taken over by the national association, has still not been operated on. Reason: he has a bad heart and cannot tolerate anesthesia. In the meantime, however, collections are being created in his name, photographs are being published that make you shudder.”

“And as often happens in such cases, Leopoldo’s story turns into a rebound of responsibility. Why didn’t the local health authorities remove the tumor, given that the dog had already been drugged? – asks the association. – Why did we wait three months to start raising funds when the tumor is at such an advanced stage that it leaves no hope?

Where are the competent institutions and bodies to which the Non Solo Pets Association has already reported this case several times? All questions that stakeholders will have to answer in the appropriate forums once we have filed a complaint,” concludes Non Solo Pets.

“It is right that everyone takes responsibility,” says Non Solo Pets President Rosanna Sabella, “and that this sad story serves as a warning to everyone: dog owners, medical professionals and associations that have made a business out of animal suffering. “

