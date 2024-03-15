How to disinvest from high-emitting companies, the strategy of the deputy general director of the Bank of Italy

To adequately manage climate risks and support the transition to a low-carbon economy, many financial intermediaries have committed to reducing carbon emissions financed by their assets, in some cases setting intermediate quantitative targets for achieving net financed emissions zero by 2050. Divesting from high-emitting companies and financing low-emitting companies should reduce transition risks and push companies to reduce investments in polluting technologies.

This work argues that this apparently simple and reasonable strategy hides numerous complexities whose implications have not yet been fully explored, and that some of its consequences may be unintended. In summary, despite the substantial progress made in recent years, further research is needed to define how the financial sector can effectively pursue the objectives of decarbonising the economy.

READ AND DOWNLOAD THE STUDY BY THE DEPUTY GENERAL DIRECTOR OF THE BANK OF ITALY PAOLO ANGELINI