Pope Francis has no intention of changing the rules of the conclave to elect his successor and the information published in this regard by some Catholic media in the United States linked to the conservative area are “inventions” to “create unrest in the Church.”

This is what Francisco says in “Life. My story through History”, the autobiography that will be published next week and from which this Friday the Italian agency Ansa advances some extracts, after the “Corriere della be”.

“Regarding the conclave, some American media have spread the news that I have in mind changing the rules, admitting nuns and lay people to the vote for the election of the new pope as well: all of this is fantasies, inventions put into circulation evidently to create discomfort in the Church and disorientation in the faithful,” Francis points out in the book.

Already last November, the Vatican press office came out against the news that had circulated by some American Catholic media linked to the conservative area and that was later taken up in Italy by also traditionalist blogs, stating that they were unfounded.

“The Remnant”, a biweekly magazine with a traditionalist Catholic orientation, published that Pope Francis would have entrusted cardinal and canonist Gianfranco Ghirlanda with the task of radically revising the current rules of the conclave for the election of the next pontiff, noting that women could also pass to be part of the voters, as part of the 25 percent reserved for lay people and religious.

In addition, cardinals over 80 years of age would be excluded from the General Congregations, that is, from the meetings of cardinals that precede the election and, instead of plenaries, small working groups would be created in a manner similar to the synodal assembly of the cardinals. bishops that has just concluded in the Vatican.

Francis also rules out in his autobiography a possible resignation, which he describes as a “distant hypothesis” that would only occur due to “a serious physical impediment,” although he says that when he was hospitalized some in the Vatican were “more interested in politics, in doing electoral campaign, almost thinking of a new conclave”, as the “Corriere della sera” reported this Thursday.

In “Life. My story through History”, the book written by the 88-year-old pope with the Vaticanist and his personal friend Fabio Marchese, Francis reviews his life, from his childhood to the present, and comments on great moments historical, from the nuclear bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki or the military coup in Argentina to the pandemic.

