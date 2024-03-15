As the classic Trainspotting opens with the sonorous “Born of Slippy”, the four main characters, pale with addiction, run through the streets of Glasgow. It’s the mid-nineties, and rave in post-Berlin Wall Europe is at its peak. Old factories, abandoned printing presses and empty warehouses are the ruins of an industrial past and a raw backdrop for new music.

The film’s soundtrack was provided at the time by popular British dance duo Underworld from Cardiff, Wales. Thirty years later, Karl Hyde and Rick Smith perform at Gashouder four nights in a row because a new album is about to be released. Due to popular demand, the two announced shows were soon doubled in size.

Although the show had some problems launching on Wednesday night, due to poor and too quiet sound, the problem was resolved on Thursday. In fact, the music is deafeningly loud at times. The Gaschuder in Amsterdam’s Westerpark is notoriously difficult to tune to dance music: its impressive size and round shape make it a shrill soundbox. In terms of sound, the building seemed to have reached its maximum this evening.

Distorted images

Hyde and Smith stand alone on stage in front of a fence behind which are LED screens displaying distorted black-and-white images. In those few moments when they look at each other, they laugh blissfully and put their hands on each other’s backs. It’s an intriguing duo, with Smith standing in front of his impressive computer all evening as Captain UFO, and Hyde as the eccentric cult leader, dreamily dancing on a platform and transporting audiences to the underworld. Well, like a sixty-year-old: too wide shoulders and knees, not enough hips.

Halfway through, as befits people over sixty, there is a break. As a result, the atmosphere deteriorates a little; the room feels like everything is just beginning. But, I must admit, they play for a long time – almost three hours with an intermission. And that means four evenings in a row. Music helps maintain energy. He jumps in all directions, and often from heel to heel. We move from the minimalist “Border Country” through the progressive (wonderful) nineties anthem “Dark & ​​Long” (also from Trainspotting) to the hard techno of “Push Uphairs”.

The audience doesn’t care and gets as upset as the music. One wonders whether this is a corporate drink or a dark techno night. For example, sweaty shirtless teenagers stand next to gray pigeons who try to film but forget to press the record button. There are also a surprising number of parents with older children. During the euphoria of “Born Slippy” they all jump together.

