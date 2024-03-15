The news has leaked before, but now it’s official: the Cabinet wants the Royal Navy’s new submarines to be built by France.

On Friday, outgoing Minister of State for Defense Christoph van der Maat (VVD) announced in Den Helder that a mega order (almost €6 billion) for four new submarines had been provisionally awarded to the French state-owned company Naval Group based in Cherbourg.

Last Wednesday, AKP leader Chris Stouffer made another attempt in the House of Representatives to disrupt the French choice. According to Stoffer, only the proposal from Swedish shipyard Saab Kockums and Dutch shipbuilder Damen will ensure that the Dutch maritime industry will have enough work for the next ten years. According to Stoffer, even the future of Dutch shipbuilders is at stake. However, his proposal to delay a decision on submarines and leave it to the new cabinet was rejected on Thursday.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the participation of the Dutch company Maritime Manufacturing Industry (MMI) was taken into account when issuing the award. The French group, Van der Maat wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives on Friday, “involves a broad group of Dutch companies and scientific institutes in the construction.” For example, Naval Group cooperates with the shipbuilding company IHC from Kinderdijk. Economy Minister Mikki Adriansens (VVD) spoke of “hundreds of millions” in the production phase and “billions” in the long term.

Naval Group’s Blacksword Barracuda is a significant improvement over current Walrus-class submarines, according to the Department of Defense. New submarine service boats are quieter and can dive longer as battery technology has improved significantly in recent years. New boats will soon be able not only to fire torpedoes, but also to attack ground targets with (American) cruise missiles.

It is difficult to say how much better the French boat is operationally than its two competitors (except Saab Damen and the German TKMS), since most of the requirements that the Ministry of Defense places on the new boats are strictly secret. “In general terms, we are talking about issues such as speed, manpower, sonar performance and noise,” Commander Jurjen Kwak, project manager for the submarine replacement project, tells Defense News: “Price also plays a role in this consideration. ” Kwak thus seems to confirm what De Telegraaf had previously written: the French offered lower prices.

This, of course, does not cover the risks of the project. The Dutch submarine service needs a niche product: a diesel-electric submarine small enough to sail close to the coast, but large enough to operate in the Atlantic Ocean and beyond. None of the three suppliers were able to deliver such a boat “off the shelf”. The Naval Group project is an adaptation of the Barracuda class nuclear attack boats built for the French Navy.

Naval was supposed to supply such a submarine to the Australian Navy, but in 2021 – much to the outrage of Paris – the latter opted for a nuclear submarine in cooperation with the US and UK.

This does not mean that the Dutch Barracudas can be quickly put into service. The first two boats, Van der Maat writes, will be delivered no earlier than 2034. By then, two of the four Walruses will still be in service with the Dutch submarine service – the other two will be used for spare parts that are not available anywhere else.

There is a serious risk in this, says Frederic Mertens, an analyst at the Hague Center for Strategic Studies (HCSS). “We will face a capability gap in the next ten years because two submarines are not enough to maintain a reliable submarine service.” According to Mertens, there is also a real risk that the French will not be able to deliver on time. According to him, the same applies to the boat that Saab is designing. “In fact, the only submarine that is already in production is the Thyssen Krupp Maritime Systems (tkMS) submarine.” The Dutch Navy probably didn’t think this boat was good enough, but the question is whether that argument is correct. Mertens: “The Royal Navy always tries to buy boats that are as close as possible to an American nuclear submarine. But I would rather have six slightly inferior boats that can be delivered on time than four super boats that will arrive late.”

The House of Representatives will consider the Cabinet decision in the coming weeks. Ministry of Defense spokesman Gijs Tuinman (BBB) ​​is not yet convinced. “The contribution of Dutch industry to the construction of submarines is, at first glance, completely insufficient and not heavy enough.” Tuinman first wants more information: “I can’t debate based on this dirty letter.”

