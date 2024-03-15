In the middle of the immensity of the Pacific Ocean is an island that caused mystery among locals and specialists. This is Pingelap, a tiny atoll in Micronesia that is home to a genetic peculiarity because a significant proportion of its inhabitants only see in black and white. This phenomenon, known as achromatopsia, has caused them to undergo adaptation to their environment.

This region has captured the attention of artists, such as the Belgian Sanne De Wilde, who, after spending a month in Pingelap, in 2017 published a series of photographs that revealed what life is like for those who have this strange condition that affects one in every 50,000 people around the world.

Black and white photograph that was colored by an achromatopsia patient who did not know what colors she was using. Photo: Sanne De Wilde/National Geographic

YOU CAN SEE: The 4 countries in South America that have the largest water reserve on Earth

What is Pingelap Island like?

Pingelap emerges from the Pacific Ocean as a green oasis, adorned with palm trees and surrounded by a sea that, for some of its inhabitants, only exists in shades of gray. Despite its small size, the island is an important site for geneticists because of the strange condition that affects its residents.

It is estimated that around 250 people live in Pingelap in an area of ​​1.8 km² when the tide is high and less than 4 km² if it is low.

Pingelap is an island that belongs to Micronesia. Photo: PJF Military Collection / Alamy

The strange condition that causes seeing in black and white

The reason why some of the inhabitants of Pingelap Island see in black and white lies in their history. After the typhoon of 1775, the population was reduced to less than twenty individuals, among them Nahnmwarki Mwanenised, ruler of the time. Therefore, Mwanenised sought to repopulate; However, he passed the achromatopsia on to his children.

Later, the endogamy necessary for the survival of the community led to a high incidence of this condition among the inhabitants. Over time, achromatopsia became a distinctive feature of the Pingelap population, with a prevalence far exceeding that seen anywhere else in the world.

Achromatopsia is a condition that prevails in Pingelap due to genetics. Photo: BBC

YOU CAN SEE: The small South American country that has become the most attractive to invest

According to research by famous neurologist Oliver Sacks, 10% of its population, or about 57 adults and children, see completely in black and white. On the other hand, 30% are carriers of this genetic mutation.

For Herrol, a local fisherman from Pingelap, achromatopsia affects his work and personal life, since during the day the only thing he perceives is “a burned image, like an overexposed black and white photograph,” he told the BBC.

“It is difficult for me to go out in the sun because when the sun shines I can’t see to do my work,” he explained.

The inhabitants of Pingelap point out that it is easier to see their surroundings at night. Photo: BBC

YOU CAN SEE: Discover which is the best country in South America to live and work: it is in the top 10 in the world

What is achromatopsia?

Achromatopsia is a hereditary visual condition that prevents the perception of colors, resulting in vision limited to white, black, and different shades of gray. Those affected by this condition may also experience light sensitivity and decreased visual acuity.