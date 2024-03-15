photo by Dino Buffagni

PARIS – Umberto Tozzi is preparing to bid farewell to the stage. With an extraordinary 30-date world tour that will touch three continents, entitled ‘The Last Pink Night’, the Turin artist will celebrate the grand finale of his career after 50 years of successes, 2000 concerts and more than 80 million records sold all over the world. The artist’s surprise announcement today at the L’Olympia theatre, the oldest concert hall in Paris, which Tozzi has visited three times in his career and which will be one of the stops on the tour. “Paris was the launching pad for me to become a European and then an international artist. Since I’m superstitious, I thought I’d summon you here because I think it’s good for me,” said Tozzi. “We all love Paris, it is a magical city that gives us emotions that are good for us”.

The last tour of Umberto Tozzi, 72 years old, will be a sequence of over 30 shows in Europe, America and Oceania, with an orchestra of 21 elements. The artist, who has linked his name to global hits such as Ti amo and Gloria, will dedicate several dates of his tour to farewell to the Italian public, two of which will be in exceptional locations: June 20th at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome , and on July 7 in Piazza San Marco, in Venice. On the occasion of the announcement in Paris, Umberto Tozzi presented a preview of a special and unreleased version of his hit ‘Donna amore mia’ in which he duets with the founder of Negramaro, Giuliano Sangiorgi.

“I went through two difficult years for health reasons and I was afraid of never being able to go on stage again – said Tozzi – now I have overcome this period and I am back on stage. I thought I’d realize a dream I’ve always had, that of doing concerts with a big orchestra. My music is quite symphonic and is thus enriched in live performances. After 8-9 years I will create a production of unreleased songs that will be released in autumn and on this tour I will be able to play at least 4 songs live from this new production. It’s a world tour, it touches 3 continents for the moment, but I hope it can become 4 or 5. We don’t have an expiration date, we’re starting with 30 concerts but I hope it will be extended.”