The kings of Sweden, at the center of the controversy, failed to board the controversial Mayan Train during their state visit to Mexico. Was there some kind of snub that would cause political tensions to explode? Let’s analyze the reasons behind this situation and the impact it could have on the relationship between both countries.

Why wouldn’t the kings of Sweden have boarded the Mayan Train?

The cancellation of the trip on the Mayan Train by the kings of Sweden has triggered speculation about the reasons behind this decision. Although there are no official statements about a refusal to use this public transport due to the criticism it received before, during and after its construction, it was learned that they could not arrive at the train due to a time issue.

What criticism has the construction of the Mayan Train received?

The Mayan Train project has been the subject of strong criticism both nationally and internationally. Initially presented as a boost to tourism and economic development in the region, the project has faced numerous objections due to its negative environmental impact. Environmental organizations and local communities have expressed their concern about deforestation, the threat to biodiversity and the impact on natural resources. In this way, not receiving a visit from the kings of Sweden opens the debate on the viability and sustainability of the project.

The Mayan Train is one of AMLO’s greatest works. Photo: Government of Mexico

What is the route of the Mayan Train and what ecosystems does it cross?

The Mayan Train, an ambitious railway project in the southeast of Mexico, includes a route of approximately 1,500 kilometers that crosses various ecosystems, from tropical jungles, mangroves and coastal areas. This extensive railway network will connect important tourist and archaeological destinations, such as Cancún, Tulum, Palenque and Chichen Itzá. However, its layout also affects protected natural areas and habitats of endangered species, which raises concern about the environmental and cultural impact on the region.

What does AMLO say after the ‘displacement’ of the kings of Sweden?

The non-participation of the kings of Sweden in the Mayan Train route has generated reactions in Mexico, especially among supporters of the project and the AMLO Government. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was consulted about what happened, but he downplayed what happened and assured that people ‘talk a lot’ for nothing.

This unexpected turn in the visit of the kings of Sweden to Mexico raises questions about the balance between economic development and environmental protection, as well as about the importance of diplomatic relations in a context of growing environmental awareness and social activism.