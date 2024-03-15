loading…

The Houthi group claimed to have new hypersonic missiles after the group signaled surprise in its battle plans against the US and its allies. Photo/REUTERS

SANAA – The Houthi group in Yemen is claimed to have a new hypersonic missile in their arsenal.

Russian state media, RIA Novosti, published a report regarding the claim citing an official close to the Houthis.

The report came after the Houthi group signaled about the “surprise” they were planning in their battle against the United States (US) and its allies in the Red Sea.

On Thursday, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the secretive Houthi supreme leader, said his forces would begin attacking ships bound for the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa.

To date, the group has attacked Red Sea cargo ships linked to Israel, the US and allied countries with missiles and drones.

“The group’s missile forces have successfully tested a missile capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 8 and using solid fuel,” said a military official close to the Houthis, according to a RIA Novosti report.

“The Houthi group intends to start producing it for use during attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as against targets in Israel,” he continued, as reported by AP, Friday (15/3/2024).

Mach 8 speed means eight times the speed of sound. A weapon can be categorized as hypersonic if its speed exceeds Mach 5, which could pose a significant challenge to enemy missile defense systems.

Ballistic missiles have been flying on trajectories that allow modern anti-missile systems such as the US-made Patriot to anticipate their path and intercept them. However, the more irregular a missile’s flight path, such as a hypersonic missile with direction-changing capabilities, the more difficult it is to intercept.