On the way by car to the historic meeting with the first electric Rolls-Royce in Bavaria. This milestone in Rolls history is called Specter, clearly not in honor of James Bond. This kind of vulgar voyeurism into cinematic folk culture is beneath the dignity of a luxury brand, although these days it attracts plenty of practically educated people, from footballers to holiday park managers, with more polish than the old British money you attributed to Rolls. From the Emirates to Beijing, the newly rich were willing to pay half a million or more for a Rolls.

This revenue model has come under fire during the energy transition. Only a Rolls plug-in could make this chic but somewhat old-fashioned brand with copious CO2 emissions promising again. This decision was made. Rolls-Royce will not produce new cars with internal combustion engines, and by 2030 all Rolls models will have to run on electricity.

All good, you’re wondering how a four-ton electric Rolls-Royce can beat electric transport to our meeting point.

My car for a trip to Germany has all the advantages of an exclusive old-style limousine: from electrically adjustable seats to a silent transmission and plenty of interior space. You won’t hesitate to put heads of state and CEOs in the back seat, and the chair massage is very good, as if a sadistic masseuse is slapping your back. It runs as quietly as the big BMWs and Mercedes used to. With its power of 286 hp. you belonged to the upper class.

Not anymore. This is a Volkswagen ID.7, a new style Passat, a regular big VW for just over 60,000 euros. With silent electricity, the renting middle class is benefiting from a world that was once reserved for the wealthy. With its quiet, comfort and stunning luxury, the mid-range electric car looks set to be the nail in the coffin of many top brands in 2024, perhaps even that of an untouchable luxury institution like Rolls-Royce.

Poor Rolls-Royce. If you’ve spent over a hundred years perfecting the quietest and most advanced eight- and twelve-cylinder gasoline engines for the wealthy market, gruff cowboy Elon Musk will destroy your untouchability in one fell swoop with silent electric power. You must come, there is no escape. The future is electric.

And so, as a luxury brand, you suddenly find yourself competing with Tesla and a crazy leased VW that, after thousands of kilometers on the clock, wonders how much better it can get.

Can’t park

Rolls having to regain his power over the monkey rock is stunning. The length of the Specter is five meters forty-five, which is half a meter longer than the ID.7. The bus’s 1.50-metre-long rear-opening doors, which can be electrically closed from the inside, make the Specter unsuitable for almost any parking lot. With a width of 2.08 meters, excluding mirrors, entry into the garage is impossible.

Strange. But once the doors close with the press of a button, something strange happens.

In ordinary cars, even expensive ones, noise is always heard. Tires cause wind noise, dirt, snow, stone chips and water splashes in the wheel arches. Since the electric motors are virtually inaudible, the noise becomes even more noticeable. In this huge compartment there is absolute silence and peace. This is a failure of silence.

Only Rolls-Royce can provide such insulation. The latest Phantom, the top model, was filled with 130 kilograms of insulating material, even in the tires, with stunning results. Specter takes on this role with unrivaled acoustic comfort. And he values ​​you. You won’t gain anything from the landscape of asphalt craters below you. He bounces with unprecedented softness.

He seems to be able to move fast. No challenge. It’s not really that much faster than the ID.7, and in the foothills of the Alps, where Rolls-Royce lets the press drive the car, I can’t get over ninety. Rushing in a Rolls is impolite, and you drive slowly, almost automatically, if only out of politeness towards oncoming cars that see this giant thing occupying the entire width of the road. The interior introduces you to a different, calmer rhythm of life.

With the exception of the surprisingly small infotainment screen and digital but classically designed meters, time seems to stand still here. With half-timbered traditionally treated high-gloss wood and old-fashioned chrome vent handles, it brings a heartfelt slice of Downton Abbey into the busy lives of rapper Bough or camping king Peter Gillies, also enthusiasts.

The millionaire is back

What an impossible task electrification must have been for a company that only supplied huge, heavy coupes, convertibles and limousines. What a pain, battery packs weighing hundreds of kilograms should provide a range worthy of a Rolls. In a Rolls you want to rush from Vinkeveen to the ski resort without pain and at a decent speed. As a customer, you don’t want to be loading up your millionaire’s bucket every two hours between Teslas in Fastned.

Thus, the Specter received a 700-kilogram battery with a capacity of 102 kWh, which brings the total weight of the car to just under three thousand kilograms, despite the heavy use of aluminum, which is unimaginable. You won’t find a heavier passenger car on the Dutch market. With a corresponding consumption of 26 kWh per 100 kilometers, you’ll never reach the 400 highway kilometers that the ID.7 achieves with two fingers in its nose.

Soon Boeff will be standing at the charging station next to my Volkswagen – an unprecedented humiliation. On a trip, I would take a butler with you, who will do the dirty loading work along the way while you kill lunch time in the star tent. Fortunately, the maid was perfectly accommodated in the spacious rear seat.

The final word has not yet been said on its competitive position. We can say that a real Rolls has no competitors, just as real top hotels do not fit into the chain. You don’t judge Rolls by objective criteria. You drive it for its unique styling and exceptional build quality, for the unabashed splendor with which such a British palace conveys the world of the lucky few. So far, new money has been happy to pay top dollar for it.

The pragmatic flexibility with which the aristocratic brand adapted to its new target groups, displaying chic everywhere, was admirable. This white leather, these luxurious materials inside and out can be ordered in all the colors your soul desires; the famous Rolls starry sky with thousands of light bulbs on the ceiling and, also for a generous additional cost, now also in the doors, a softly lit and classically monumental radiator grille; it is a dreamland with a movie-star atmosphere of pre-war luxury.

For a fee, Rolls-Royce will fulfill your wildest wishes. My test car is actually pink, but a stormy gray like the one in the photos is also an option. A knee-ear that’s still sulking because of the too-short seat cushions and the cordless phone charger awkwardly hidden in the center armrest. There is only one Rolls of yours, completely customized to your taste.

Key Question

On the other hand, a little sobriety won’t hurt. The question remains as to how much higher the Specter should be placed in the pecking order than top EVs like the ID.7. For the price of one Specter, depending on the number of extras checked, you have between six and seven ID.7s, each of which meets the standards you’ve come to foist on Rolls. Is Specter really six or seven times better?

If you don’t care about prestige: no. But, of course, the Rolls driver always did this. And apparently a new guard of wealthy buyers too. Specter is attracting a lot of new customers. Don’t think that only fossil stars and fallen camping farmers buy Rolls-Royces. The young guard is thirsty; 40 percent of Specter buyers are first-timers, and the average Rolls driver is 43 years old. Today’s Rolls driver is surprisingly young. From now on he has a reliable alibi regarding the waste; the first Rolls for which there is no need to be ashamed.

Can Specter capitalize on its exclusivity? About the aura. Electric or not, you buy a car like this to be able to spend a ton of money. This is impossible with VW, it’s so cynical.

Fortunately: on the way back to the Netherlands, after the acoustic nirvana in the Rolls, I feel a “Tangible difference”. In a Volkswagen in my eighties, I hear the whirring of winter tires, the sound of wind around the mirrors, which was not there in the Spectre. I notice that it’s stormy, and not just a little bit. The wind whips around like an electronic masseuse from a Volkswagen behind me. I didn’t notice anything like that in the Spectrum. He glided unwaveringly and silently through the winter paradise of the Alps. Brain blow. So it’s still a miracle.

