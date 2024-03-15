You will cease to belong as a car brand if you do not announce an electric car that costs around 25,000 euros. For example, Tesla is working on Model 2, Renault will release 5 soon, and Citroën already has the C-C3. Skoda is also jumping on this bandwagon and today shows what a Czech quarter-ton electric car will look like. This is the Skoda Epic.

Instead of a small hatchback, Skoda for 25,000 euros becomes a crossover. We’re wondering if you should pronounce this word in French (e-piek) or as the English translation of epic. On the front and rear bumpers you see the same stripes as on the Vision 7S, although we’re guessing the orange stripe in this case isn’t the emergency button. At least not in the production version.

Expected characteristics of the Skoda Epiq

At 4.1 meters long and with a boot capacity of 490 liters, it is exactly the same as the ID.2 from parent company Volkswagen. It’s safe to assume that these two share the same platform. Skoda doesn’t reveal technical specifications, but the little Volkswagen will in any case have an electric motor with 226 hp, providing acceleration to 100 in 7 seconds. It will be difficult to keep track of the Skoda driver.

The Skoda Epiq can travel up to 400 kilometers on a single charge. Volkswagen promises that the ID.2 will have to be charged again after 450 kilometers. So you have to sacrifice something, probably due to the height of the car. Sometime in 2025, an electric Skoda will be available for 25,000 euros. Before that happens, there will be a small electric SUV from Skoda called the Elroq.