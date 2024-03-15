Thirty years after Alex Proyas’ masterpiece, a new remake of The Crow is released. Bill Skarsgård (IT, John Wick 4) will inherit the role that belonged to Brandon Lee – who died accidentally during a scene in the film. It will be his turn to interpret the legendary and iconic character from James O’Barr’s graphic novel.

The retelling of this new film version is entrusted to director Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell).

The Crow – Synopsis

Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs), linked by a deep love, are brutally killed by a gang of criminals. Faced with the possibility of saving Shelly, his one true love, by sacrificing himself, Eric embarks on a ferocious and merciless revenge against their killers, traveling across the world of the living and the dead determined to make things right.

The controversies

As soon as the first images of Eric Draven’s new style came out, controversy erupted. The new look, which strongly recalls the trap style – several tattoos on the face and a mullet haircut – did not go down well with fans of the original film, who would have liked Eric Draven to be more similar to that of Brandon Lee, icon of aesthetics goth.

Eric Draven of Brandon Lee

The director of the 1994 cult himself took sides against the images of the reboot, taking it out, in a sarcastic way, especially with Bill Skarsgård’s look:

“Eric Draven is having a bad hair day. Until the next reboot, thanks.”

Rochelle Davies, the interpreter of Sarah Mohr in Alex Proyas’ film, also lashed out against the new film, inviting fans to boycott it. She believes this look fails

“capturing the essence of Eric Draven, who is supposed to be a good man with a good soul.”

The actress went on to say that this new version seems “seedy and dirty” to her.

A difficult project to carry out

The 1994 film had several sequels, which were unable to match the success of the original. For years, various producers have been trying to make a remake and sometimes they have come really close to making it happen, but for one reason or another the projects have never come to fruition. At least until now.

Among the various actors who were contacted and chosen to play Eric Draven again there are some of the most famous stars in Hollywood. The first name was that of Mark Wahlberg who almost immediately denied the news

“I was never really involved in the film. The production offered me the role and there was a director I’m a fan of attached to the project, but now he’s gone. When they offered me the job I asked myself “Is there anything really interesting?” but I didn’t accept any proposal”

After him, the actor closest to the project was Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, The Expats), under the direction of Corin Hardy (The Hallow, The Nun). However, the actor had to abandon the project due to excessive work commitments.

The last actor involved, before Bill Skarsgård, was Jason Momoa. The direction was also entrusted to Corin Hardy and the project was already at a fairly advanced stage – some test footage was created -. But due to creative and financial disagreements, the actor and director decided to leave the project. Jason Momoa posted a message where he apologized to his fans

“I waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you Corin Hardy and Sony Pictures, unfortunately I may have to wait another 8. Not with our team, but I swear I will. James O’Barr I’m sorry to disappoint you, I won’t do it again, this film should definitely be kept free. To the fans I say I’m sorry. I can’t give this film anything other than what it deserves, and it needs love. I’ll be ready when it’s done right. I love you Corin.”

Eric Draven on Jason Momoa

The cast

In addition to Bill Skarsgård, the cast is made up of FKA twigs (Honey Boy), Danny Huston (I Told You So, Yellowstone), Isabella Wei, Laura Birn (The Perfect Prey, The New Neighbors), Sami Bouajila (The Mechanics of Shadows, Earth and Blood), Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders, The 100).

The Crow – The official poster crow

The Crow – The crow, the trailer

The film is distributed by Eagle Pictures.

The Crow – The Crow is coming soon only to the cinema.