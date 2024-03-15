Vatican, March 15, 2024 – The Pope in his autobiography “Life. My story in History, written with Mediaset Vatican correspondent Fabio Marchese Ragona (Harper Collins edition, out March 19), speaking of the suffering of children, he also expresses his pain over the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a Vatican citizen whose traces have been missing since 22 June 1983. And he hopes the Vatican investigation will lead to the truth.

“Speaking of children,” says the pontiff, “we in the Vatican still suffer greatly because of the disappearance, more than forty years ago, of one of our citizens, Emanuela Orlandi, who was 15 years old at the time. I continue to pray for her and her family, especially her mother. An open investigation is underway at the Vatican so that light can be shed on this story and the truth can be brought to light.”

Francesco, speaking about the Orlandi case, wants all families mourning the death of a loved one to feel his “closeness.” I’m next to them.”

Pietro Orlandi: “The clear words of Bergoglio”

“The Pope’s words are not just words, no matter how important they are, words of solidarity and closeness. These are also clear words about the need to establish the truth,” Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, comments to Adncronos.

Orlandi welcomes positively the “words” of the Pope, who “also speaks of the investigation that he wanted.” According to Emanuela’s brother, her statements are “a direct message to the defender of justice Diddy and the commission of inquiry that began yesterday.” This is a message of encouragement for those people who over time said to me: “I cannot speak, this is a papal secret.” A message for “those who know but do not speak,” he concludes. (Source: Adnkronos, Photo: @VaticanMedia)

