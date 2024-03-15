The standard BMW M2 is amazingly fast: faster than the M2 CS and almost as fast as the M4 GTS. And this for only 121,641.50 euros!

It’s strange but true: if you want the best driving experience, you shouldn’t spend too much money. This is, of course, very relative, but it seems to be used more often. Just look at electric vehicles: variants with a single motor on the rear axle are often more fun to drive than heavier all-wheel drive variants. This of course also applies to BMW. Not only is the entry-level i4 more interesting than the i4 M50, the same applies to the M models. The best-looking is actually the cheapest: the BMW M2.

But in M2 this is, of course, completely impossible. Essentially, it’s a slightly shorter M3 with a different body. And that’s good, because not everyone is fascinated by Dreyer’s Die Nase. The M2 is beautiful and stylish, especially in Toronto red or Zandvoort blue. During the driving test, our furious reporter @wouter was able to say that this is a great car.

How amazingly fast is the BMW M2 around the Nurburgring?

Then, of course, the question remains: how fast is it? Is this a real BMW ///M? Well, Christian Gebhardt was going to find out for you. Gebhardt is an above average driver and automotive journalist. He works for the German magazine Sport Auto, and super tests are regularly carried out there. All cars there are checked very carefully. For example, they measure the weight and put the vehicle in question through wind tunnel testing (yes, really!).

The lap time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife is… 7:38! This makes it one of the fastest BMWs tested by Sport Auto. You might think that BMW is doing well on the Nordschleife, but this is far from the case. In general, Audi, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche in particular show much better results. In fact, the M2’s 7:38 is just 1 second slower than the previous generation BMW M4 GTS. This car was also something of a disaster, but still. The standard M2 is now much faster than the old M2 CS.

Couldn’t this be done a little faster?

But didn’t BMW itself go through this much faster? It’s beating! they themselves recorded the time as 7:33. The big difference is that the car must also be returned to Sport Auto. Because they don’t run at 110% and often feature the same drivers, lap times are more comparable than the do-or-die laps that manufacturers run. Just take the lap times of the Taycan Turbo GT: this car had a roll cage and a special racing seat.

The video also clearly shows that Gebhardt is concentrated, but does not take the maximum risk everywhere. For many manufacturers’ record attempts, a truck containing several examples of the car in question is ready. Not in this case. Grab your coffee and filled cookies and watch the round below:

Video Credit: Sports Auto

Photo credit: Zandvoort blue M2 by @ogenblikfotografie via Autoblog Spots!

