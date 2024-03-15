As the climate change clock ticks rapidly, a recent study highlights a watery future for South America. According to Climate Central, sea level rise, driven by global warming, threatens to wipe several coastal cities on the continent off the map by the year 2100. This research, published in Nature Communications, sheds light on a grim reality: five cities South American cities are at risk of being submerged, leaving some 200 million people homeless.

This panorama is not exclusive to one corner of the world; affects on a global scale, with special emphasis on Latin America. The causes, although complex, center on the increase in global temperatures that accelerate the melting of glaciers and the warming of the oceans. The study highlights the urgency of taking measures to mitigate this phenomenon and adapt to a future where water could claim entire territories.

What are the 5 cities in South America that would be under the sea in 76 years?

At the heart of this alarming scenario, five cities in South America stand out that could disappear under the waves:

Barranquilla, Colombia: Located near the mouth of the Magdalena River, this city faces a significant risk of permanent flooding. A Colombian city would be greatly affected by global warming. Source: Climate Central/CNN

Areas near Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela: this natural environment and the surrounding communities are threatened by the advance of the sea. Areas close to the Venezuelan side would end up under the sea soon. Photo: Climate Central/CNN

Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Two of Brazil’s most iconic cities could face catastrophic flooding. One of the most important cities in Brazil is on the red list. Photo: Millennium

Punta del Este, Uruguay: A tourist destination, par excellence, could be history if the forecasts come true. A Uruguayan beach will be affected in the future. Photo: Portales del Uruguay

Coastal areas of Entre Ríos and Buenos Aires, Argentina: These areas are susceptible to being submerged, affecting millions of residents. Argentina is on the list of those affected by global warming. Source: Climate Central/CNN

These cities represent important urban centers and also cultural and economic hearts of the region. The loss would be inestimable.

Why would the water rise and sink those cities?

The answer lies in global warming. This phenomenon leads to the accelerated melting of glaciers and polar caps, added to the thermal expansion of sea water. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that sea level rise is also exacerbated by groundwater extraction and changes in the management of reservoirs and lakes. These factors combined predict sea level rise of between 0.6 and 2.1 meters by the end of the century, according to Climate Central.

What are the other cities in Latin America that would sink?

Beyond South America, the study points out other regions of Latin America at risk:

Mexico: Parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and coasts along the Pacific could be underwater. Nicaragua and Honduras: Their Caribbean coasts also face the possibility of permanent flooding, exacerbated by increasing hurricane intensity.

This scenario underlines the importance of climate action, not only in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, but also in adapting coastal cities to the new reality.