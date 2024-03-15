Brussels politicians are not entirely positive. Europe wants at all costs to avoid dozens of migrant boats docking off its shores again when the Mediterranean becomes calmer again. There are fears that the far right, which is already doing very well in the polls, will score even more in the European elections in June if it manages to make migration the dominant election issue. Partly for this reason, the European Union will conclude an agreement with Egypt on Sunday in Cairo. Officially, Egypt will receive a €7.4 billion aid package to bolster its flagging economy. But really it’s all about migration. Conflicts in Egypt’s neighboring countries of Sudan and Palestine could lead to even greater immigration pressure, Europe fears. Egypt will use the money to house Sudanese refugees and strengthen the border with Libya, from where migrants cross the Mediterranean to Europe. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi can expect a large delegation on Sunday. In addition to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will also serve as interim president of the EU Council, complemented by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Thus, Meloni again takes an active part in the signing of the European migration agreement. Her right-wing cabinet worked closely on this, as with the Tunisia deal last summer. Read also: The new Europe looks primarily at itself

However, it is not at all self-evident for her, as the Prime Minister of Italy, to shake Sisi’s hand in Cairo. The Egyptian leader is believed to be responsible for the cover-up of the kidnapping, torture and murder of Giulio Regeni, a 28-year-old Italian university researcher, in 2016. Four Egyptian security officers are currently on trial in Rome, but four are safe at home in Egypt, where they are protected by the Sisi regime.

Despite her country’s national trauma, Meloni became the first Italian prime minister since the assassination to renew ties with Sisi in Cairo and is now even pursuing a migration deal with him. This shows not only how important this is to her, but also that she feels politically strong enough to face criticism in Italy.

And Meloni is also strong outside of Italy. Shortly after her appointment as Prime Minister – while Europe was still gripped by fear of the “post-fascist danger from Italy” – Meloni went to Von der Leyen, with whom she quickly established close ties. Combined with her unwavering commitment to Ukraine, Meloni has successfully joined the family of European leaders to do business with.

“Meloni has turned away from the far right and towards Ursula von der Leyen’s European People’s Party,” says Italian asylum and migration expert Fulvio Vassallo Paleologo. “And the EPP itself has also moved, more clearly to the right of the centre.”

Salvatore Nicolosi, associate professor of international and European migration law at Utrecht University, believes Meloni, the European Commission and many member states share the same vision of migration. “And that means fewer people coming, which they want to achieve by making deals with non-EU countries and building migrant reception centers outside European borders.” Meloni is very strategic, says Nicolosi: “She has a good idea of ​​how the wind blows in Europe. And she has found a way to influence European migration policy in a way that also promotes Italian interests.”

Black reputation

Meloni was instrumental in the deal with Egypt, as he was in the agreement with Tunisia that the Italian prime minister signed last summer with von der Leyen and Prime Minister Mark Rutte. And just as the agreement with an autocrat like Kais Said, who incited the population to a real hunt for black migrants in Tunisia, was criticized, this time Sisi, the leader of a regime with a dismal record on human rights, is also criticized. .

The Refugee Platform Egypt (RPE) points to a law that criminalizes helping illegal migrants. According to RPE, migrants can also simply be arrested and deported, even if they already have a residence permit. Additionally, the Egyptian government apparatus is notoriously corrupt. For example, desperate Palestinians trying to escape famine and war in the Gaza Strip are now paying huge sums of money to get to neighboring Egypt – money that ends up in the pockets of Egyptian officials.

The regime is also far from lenient towards the Egyptians themselves. Nicolosi said offering an aid package to an authoritarian leader like Sisi would mean repression in his own country would not ease at a time when many Egyptians already want to flee their country. “Moreover, there is no guarantee that Egypt will do what Europe wants.”

The basis of such European migration agreements was the 2016 agreement with Turkey, concluded with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He subsequently threatened several times to allow the migrants to continue on to Europe unless he received more money. Thus, deals with authoritarian leaders leave Europe open to blackmail. But slowing down migration is what almost every member state wants. Agreements with third countries are still considered an appropriate way to achieve this goal, although some experts doubt this. “Migrants always find a way,” says Nicolosi, for example.

Pioneering role

Is Meloni a leader who is pushing European migration policy in his own ideological direction? Or is she simply capitalizing on this political moment? In any case, Meloni plays a pioneering role in the recent agreement between Italy and Albania.

On a legal level, this deal is extremely questionable because Italy will allow Albania to receive migrants and will also allow migrants to go through the European asylum procedure there.

But the European Commission is actually happy with the agreement with Albania, says Nicolosi. “Europe thinks this is a good test case. It is legally impossible for the EU as a whole to enter into such an agreement with a third country, but it is consistent with European political policy objectives.”

At the moment, the question remains whether the agreement with Albania will work: the agreement will come into force this spring, but the centers for migrants have not even been built yet. But if it succeeds, Nicolosi expects the threshold for entering into similar deals will be lower for other countries as well.

Meloni is not the leading lady of European migration policy, says Fulvio Vassallo. “In 2016, the agreement with Turkey was signed by then Chancellor Angela Merkel, especially given the weight of Germany at the time,” he says. “This does not apply to Italy. Meloni sits at the table and plays cards, but doesn’t deal out cards.”

Meloni managed to make northern EU member states understand that the fewer migrants who arrive in Italy, the fewer will go to Germany or the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Northern Europe also recognizes the importance of well-defended external borders.

For Italy, migration is a much older political experiment than for the rest of Europe. Every government has tried to slow the flow of refugees for twenty years. Both the center-left government of Paolo Gentiloni (2017) and the center-right government of Silvio Berlusconi (2008) have reached agreements with Libya, a notorious human rights abuser.

Four years ago, Berlusconi sent migrants from Lampedusa back to Libya. “Europe didn’t have border controls yet,” says Vassallo. The border agency Frontex was only created in 2004, and until 2011 it had virtually no resources or personnel. “Instead of the ‘Melonization’ of European asylum policy, I think it would be better to use the term ‘Italianization’,” concludes an asylum expert. And for Meloni, Italy’s prime minister elected with a decidedly right-wing migration policy, the zeitgeist is in full swing.

Sunken boat near Turkey kills 22 people



At least 22 people have died off the coast of Turkey after the boat they were in capsized on Friday. Seven children were among the dead. Two passengers were rescued by the coast guard, and two more managed to swim to shore.

Turkey’s west coast is often used as a landing point by transit migrants trying to reach EU country Greece. Turkey says hundreds of people have already been rescued from the sea this week.

