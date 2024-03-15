If the Ninja 500 is not particularly hospitable for those with long legs, the Z500, thanks to a wider, more advanced handlebar and less raised footrests, makes triangulation in the saddle a little more comfortable even for those who are close to six feet tall. Also in this case we are talking about a motorcycle created to be confidential, the saddle is located 78.5 cm from the ground, allowing everyone to touch the ground with both feet, the weight is only 168 kg for the SE version of ours test (1 kg less for the “standard” version) and the steering is easily maneuverable even at low speeds, requiring minimal effort. The engine is undoubtedly the strong point of this bike, it pushes well from low revs but it is in the medium ranges where it unleashes a generous dose of torque and determination, with a clear increase compared to the Z400, its predecessor. There is some vibration, which can be felt on the footrests and on the handlebars, but they are slightly dampened compared to those transmitted by the clip-on handlebars of its faired sister. Another quality of the twin-cylinder is its elasticity, which allows you to take the throttle back from low revs without showing gaps. There is only a slight on-off effect in the lower gears at the first touch of the throttle, but you just need to get your wrist used to it for it to disappear.

Among the curves, the Z500 demonstrated a lot of maturity, more than what one might expect at first glance: the fork with traditional forks, coupled with a mono with linkages, offer a smooth but supported enough setup to let us have fun and withstand the pace decidedly cheerful that we kept during the test. The descent into the bend is natural, progressive and predictable, and thanks to the qualities of the engine combined with a gearbox with a short ratio it allows you to have a good amount of torque always available when exiting the corner, to quickly move on to the next one. Obviously we are talking about a motorcycle also created to be used for commuting and urban travel, so overly aggressive riding with braking when the bike is bent is not for it, but if driven with round trajectories, letting it run and following the rhythm of the road, it will be able to snatch you away. a big smile! Braking is also good, the levers are very modular and the ABS has a spot-on calibration, ready to intervene when needed without ever being invasive. We would have just preferred a little more grit at the front.