Bologna in shock: a fire that broke out during the night killed a mother and her three young children

Tragedy during the night in Bologna where, in an apartment in via Bertocchi, in the Barca area on the western outskirts of the city, a fire broke out. Unfortunately, although the scale of the incident was not significant, the toll was terrible, with four people losing their lives.

A dramatic event occurred this night in Bologna. A fire broke out inside an apartment located on the fourth floor of via Bertocchi in Bologna, in the Barca area, on the western outskirts of the Emilian capital.

The firefighters, the 118 medical rescuers on board the ambulances and the police were called to intervene, but when they arrived the situation was already practically disastrous. Inside the house there was an entire family, made up of a 32-year-old woman and her three children, all very small.

Credit: Ansa

There was nothing that could be done for the three minors. Her mother, of Romanian origins and named Stefania Alexandra Nistor, was picked up and was about to be admitted to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, but she passed away during the journey in the ambulance. The three little ones were twins of about two years old and their older sister, a 6-year-old girl.

It would seem, as has emerged in recent hours and confirmed by deputy commissioner Pierluigi Pinto, that the fire started from a heating stove which caused the electrical system to short-circuit. The authorities are investigating to clarify the matter, but the matter appears to have been a dramatic accident.

Matteo Lepore, mayor of Bologna, commented on the tragic event as follows:

I express the city’s deep pain and condolences for this terrible tragedy, which shattered the life of a young family. We are waiting to learn more details about the causes of the fire and the identity of the people involved from the ongoing investigations. Our heartfelt and active closeness goes to the families and loved ones of those affected.